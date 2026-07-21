Digital Local Pass for people living near toll plaza introduced, offers unlimited travel during the month

New Delhi:

There's some good news for those living within a 20 km radius of an eligible toll plaza, as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has introduced the Local Pass. The new initiative aims to make National Highway travel more seamless by providing enhanced digital services, eliminating manual documentation, and ensuring faster access to commuter assistance. Most importantly, one can get a local pass in a few minutes from the comfort of your home using the Rajmargyatra Mobile App. Along with this, a new digital assistant 'Margmitra' has also been launched to help highway users.

Who can buy a Local Pass?

People living within a 20-kilometre radius of a toll plaza can now obtain a digital pass through the Rajmargyatra Mobile App, allowing them to travel through that particular toll plaza unlimited times throughout the month. This facility has been launched at the Mundka-Bakkarwala toll plaza on Urban Extension Road-2 in Delhi and will soon be implemented nationwide. Meanwhile, the FASTag Annual Pass became costlier from April 1, 2026.



Auto-verification will be done through FASTag and DigiLocker.

How to get Local Pass online

For this, first of all download the Highway Yatra app from the App Store or Play Store.

Log in to the app using your phone number and OTP.

Now go to the Local Pass section on the homepage of the app and enter your vehicle number.

The app will automatically check your vehicle details and active FASTag status through the VAHAN portal.

Complete auto-verification of address from your Aadhaar or other ID through DigiLocker.

The app will confirm through GIS (Geographic Information System) whether your house is within a 20 km radius of the concerned toll plaza.

Once eligibility is confirmed, pay the prescribed monthly fee through UPI, credit/debit card or net banking.

Once the payment is completed, the digital local pass will be generated instantly and linked to your FASTag, allowing you to travel unlimitedly throughout the month.

MargMitra Help Centre launched

NHAI has also launched a new digital help centre called 'MargMitra’ Help Centre, an intelligent digital assistance platform integrated within the Rajmargyatra Mobile App.

Through 'MargMitra’ Help Centre, travellers will be able to avail these facilities:

Information related to FASTag recharge and KYC.

Local and Annual Pass assistance.

Facility to lodge a complaint and track its status.

Chat or voice support in 22 Indian languages.

Option to report broken vehicles, encroachments and road-related problems.

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