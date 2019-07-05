Budget 2019-20: Exclusive TV channel to be set up to discuss issues affecting growth of startups

Image Source : INDIA TV Budget 2019-20: Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements on start-up fund

The first budget of Modi 2.0 government was presented today by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In a bid to rev up the economy, the government announced steps to enhance the Start-Up fund in the Budget 2019-20.

Making some favourable announcements to enhance the fund to Rs 20,000 crore, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said Finance an exclusive television channel is proposed to be set up for startups that will serve as a platform for discussing issues affecting their growth and match-making with venture capitalists.

Presenting the Budget for 2019-20, she proposed to start a television programme exclusively for startups that will be executed by startups themselves.

"This shall serve as a platform for promoting startups, discussing issues affecting their growth, match-making with venture capitalists and for funding and tax planning. This channel shall be designed and executed by startups themselves," she said.

The Start-up India programme had created the 'Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS)' with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore to provide support for Start-ups, over a period of XIV and XV Finance commission cycles.

In June 2016, the Union Cabinet had approved the setting up of the fund, which is managed by Small Industries Bank of India (SIDBI).

The fund also contributes to the corpus of Alternate Investment funds (AIFs) for investing in equity and equity-linked instruments of various start-ups.

The importance of the segment was also highlighted in the Economic Survey which was presented on Thursday.

It recommended that the government rationalise the tax policy and its implementation for start-ups to foster innovative investments in the Indian economy.

According to the survey, capital gains tax can have significant economic consequences for individual investors in terms of its lock-in effects and associated deterring incentives to use capital gains into riskier investments.

A Startup India status report for 2018 says the Startup India hub, set up to “resolve queries and provide handholding support” to startups, claims to have handled about 1.14 lakh queries.

Nearly 2.3 lakh applications were received for an interactive online learning and development module.

Other than this, more than 5000 schools have been identified to set up tinkering labs under the Atal Innovation Mission. A total of ₹54 crore has been disbursed to 22 institutes to set up incubation centres.

Meanwhile, the government too is setting up 8 research parks for the promotion of industry-academia partnership, which will cost Rs 600 crore.

As many as 4,257 startups have benefited under the Startups Intellectual Property Protection Scheme, availing rebates on patent and trademark filing fees.

One of the key points of concern for the government should be the shortage of employment opportunities. The country is at an all-time low as far as the jobs are concerned.

The government has been on the target as it has failed terribly in providing enough jobs. Therefore, the government might take some major steps by focussing more on the labour intensive industries, which will create more jobs in the country.

According to a recent NASSCOM-Zinnov report, India has emerged as the third biggest startup hub in the world and received total funding of $4.3 billion in 2018. Indian startups have created over 40,000 jobs during the same period and many are also expanding into foreign markets.

