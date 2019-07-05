Image Source : PTI Budget 2019-20: National Sports Education Board to be set up under Khelo India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that the government will set up a National Sports Education Board under the Khelo India programme.

Sitharaman made the announcement while presenting the Union Budget 2019-20 in the Parliament. "To popularise sports at all levels, a National Sports Education Board for development of sportspersons will be set up under Khelo India," the Finance Minister said.

She also said that the government is committed to expand the Khelo India programme and provide the financial resources necessary to promote sports in the country.

Khelo India, formally known as Khelo India Youth Games, was launched in January 2018 with the Khelo India School Games. It is a national-level multidisciplinary event for two age categories -- under-17 and under-21. Additionally, it is a grassroots programme aimed at promoting sports and helping in developing young sportspersons across the country.

Also Read | Comprehensive restructuring of National Highways Programme will be done, says Sitharaman

Also Read | Sagarmala, Bharatmala and UDAN bridging rural-urban divide, says Sitharaman

Also Read | Nirmala Sitharaman announces new coins of Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20

Also Read | Two percent TDS on cash withdrawal exceeding 1 crore in a year