Preparations for Bihar Assembly elections begin, with new EVMs to be used | Check details

Patna:

The Bihar Assembly elections are just a few months away, and preparations for the event have kicked off in full swing. This year, the elections are set to feature some major changes, the most notable being the introduction of a new type of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

Several districts in Bihar are expected to receive the new EVM machines soon, and the election commission is actively verifying election personnel to ensure a smooth voting process.

New EVM technology - M-3 model

One of the standout features of this year's election will be the use of the M-3 EVM, a state-of-the-art machine equipped with advanced technology. According to reports, the machines are expected to arrive in Bihar by May 21, with the first level of testing set to begin on May 25. A team of 25 engineers will be working for about a month to ensure the proper functioning of these machines.

The M-3 EVM comes with several impressive features, including enhanced security measures. A key characteristic of the new model is its tamper-proof design. If the machine is tampered with or even a single screw is opened, it will deactivate, ensuring that any unauthorized interference is immediately detected. This will help ensure the integrity of the voting process in the upcoming election.

Personnel verification process underway

In preparation for the election, the Election Commission is also focusing on verifying the election personnel who will be involved in the process. The district election offices have been instructed to send a detailed list of employees from various departments. This list will be carefully reviewed to confirm the personnel's current positions, whether they are actively serving or have retired, and if they are in good health.

Election officials have been asked to provide detailed reports about the staff, including their health status, to ensure there are no issues during the election process. These efforts are part of the comprehensive preparation to ensure a seamless and fair election.

As the days pass, the Election Commission is steadily progressing toward the organization of a secure and transparent election, aiming to build trust in the process and provide a smooth voting experience for all citizens.