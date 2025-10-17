Chunav Manch: Prashant Kishor vows to redefine Bihar politics, says 'betagiri will triumph over netagiri' Chunav Manch: Kishor emphasised that Bihar’s problems cannot be pinned on any single leader, arguing that collective responsibility lies with its people. “No one individual destroyed Bihar; the people themselves- particularly the youth- must now take charge of rebuilding it,” he said.

Speaking at India TV’s Chunav Manch, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Friday (October 17) presented his roadmap for Bihar’s political renewal, stressing that his movement was “built from the ground up” without dynastic roots or fear of electoral loss. He said his party’s primary focus was to cover all constituencies during election campaigning and give Bihar a clean, merit-based political option.

“We started from scratch. This is not a ‘baap-dada ki party.’ We are not afraid of losing,” Kishor declared, adding that Bihar was witnessing a tri-cornered electoral battle after two to three decades.

“Betagiri will defeat netagiri”

Kishor delivered one of his most striking lines while contrasting traditional politics with people’s aspirations. “This election will decide who wins- ‘betagiri’ (the cause of youth, jobs, and education) or ‘netagiri’ (traditional politics). People will vote for their children’s future.”

He added that he was prepared for any outcome. “Whether we win 150 seats or fewer than ten, our mission and clarity will remain the same. Either arsh (the heights) or farsh (the ground), our effort won’t change,” he said.

Youth are the change-makers, not the problem

The political strategist-turned-politician noted that one individual cannot be blamed for Bihar’s condition. “Bihar was not ruined by a single person. The people, especially the youth, share responsibility- and now they must be the ones to rebuild it.”

Citing the success of his 'padyatra' (foot march), Kishor said it reflected a growing public desire for reform. He urged the youth to take a leap of faith and bring about change through participation rather than cynicism.

Tackling 'brain drain' and building a merit-based party

Addressing the recurring issue of brain drain, Kishor said his team was actively planning ways to retain Bihar’s intellectual capital by creating opportunities at home. “Politics is not business- stakes are higher here because the risks are bigger,” he explained. “The more stressful the path, the greater the reward. Stability scares me, because without challenges, growth stops.”

He stressed that the Jan Suraaj movement aimed to create a new type of politics rooted in integrity and competence. “Our team is made up of educated people- doctors, advocates, professionals- not mafias, liquor lords, or criminals. We give tickets based on qualifications, not caste or money power,” Kishor asserted.

Rejecting caste politics and promoting equal representation

Responding to questions regarding caste identity and the usage of his surname “Pandey,” Kishor dismissed caste as a political tool. “My caste is not my power. It doesn’t define me. We have given equal opportunities to all five social groups,” he said, reiterating that Jan Suraaj stood apart as a movement prioritizing capability over caste.

Political forecast and predictions for Bihar 2025

Sharing his seat predictions for major parties, Prashant Kishor estimated a dynamic but fragmented outcome-

BJP, he said, would likely secure fewer seats than before

RJD could win between 25–40 seats

JD-U might end up with fewer than 25 seats

Congress, he quipped, has “no existence in Bihar,” given its indecision over the number of seats it plans to contest.

“The real contest is no longer between slogans or castes, but between generations and their priorities. On November 14, Bihar will create history,” Kishor asserted confidently.

Candid comments on political leaders

In candid evaluations of Bihar’s and India’s top leaders, Kishor did not mince words-

Tejashwi Yadav: “Son of Lalu Yadav, unrelated to education or Goddess Saraswati.” Rahul Gandhi: “Gandhi surname is his strength, but Congress has no ground left in Bihar.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “He is the PM of India, but not generous (udaarvaadi) and that’s his negative side.” Nitish Kumar: “He does politics from his core, but is driven only by the desire to hold on to power.” Lalu Prasad Yadav: “He gave dignity to Dalits and backward classes but nurtured dynastic politics.” Chirag Paswan: “A sorted man focused on development, though he remains distant from Bihar’s ground realities.” Asaduddin Owaisi: “A side element in Bihar’s politics.”

“People have risen above caste”

Reflecting on voting patterns since 1984, Kishor remarked that Bihar’s electorate has evolved, moving beyond caste equations. “In 2014, people voted for Modi across caste lines, and in 2019, Pulwama shaped national sentiment. Today, Bihar too is ready to rise above caste and focus on performance and purpose.”

