Chunav Manch: NDA vs Mahagathbandhan sparks heated debate ahead of Bihar assembly elections Mrityunjay Tiwary (RJD) criticized the NDA for failing to provide basic services like education and healthcare, calling the situation in Bihar dire. In contrast, Rajeev Ranjan (JDU) praised CM Nitish Kumar’s leadership, saying Bihar has made dignified progress and that people trust the NDA.

New Delhi:

A high‑voltage panel debate took place on Friday on India TV Chunav Manch, as leaders from Bihar’s major political parties squared off over who will govern the state after the upcoming Assembly elections. The participants included Ajay Alok (BJP), Rajeev Ranjan (JDU), Mrityunjay Tiwary (RJD) and Devjyoti (VIP).

With the election drum beating louder and both NDA and Mahagathbandhan staking claim to victory, the debate offered a microcosm of the political battle gearing up in Bihar.

“No Confusion in NDA,” Asserts Ajay Alok (BJP)

BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok defended the NDA’s organisational clarity, saying that seat‑sharing arrangements were finalised well in advance, leaving no room for confusion. He praised both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, claiming their integrity and policies enjoy widespread trust in Bihar and beyond.

Targeting VIP leader Mukesh Sahani, Alok took a dig: “He keeps slipping back and forth so much that we don’t even know what direction he’s headed.”

Mrityunjay Tiwary (RJD): “They Fire Arrows in the Air—This is not a comedy show”

In a sharp rebuke of the ruling alliance, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary accused NDA speakers of empty rhetoric. “Democracy’s festival has begun, nomination phase is over. Mahagathbandhan’s candidates have filed their papers. Our fight is with the public,” he said.

He added, “BJP’s spokesmen live in the air, shooting arrows left and right. This isn’t a comedy show. Ask them why Bihar is failing—why it ranks first in poverty, unemployment, migration. Why are our health and education systems in shambles?”

Rajeev Ranjan (JDU): “Bihar now reaches respectable heights”

Rajeev Ranjan countered the critiques by highlighting the developmental gains under Nitish Kumar’s leadership. “Today, Bihar is one of the fastest-growing economies. In the past 20 years, we’ve recorded double‑digit growth 16 times. The state once neglected by the RJD now stands proud,” he asserted.

He cited statistics: “We now have 40 universities, 4 airports, highway and expressway projects worth over Rs 1,85,000 crore. Bihar is on the verge of becoming one of India’s most advanced states. And yet some talk about 20 years of ‘cowherd schools’?”

Devjyoti (VIP): “We stand with Tejashwi Yadav”

Voicing loyalty to the INDIA alliance, Devjyoti (VIP spokesperson) said, “We are part of this coalition and will remain so. In 2020, the margin between NDA and INDIA was just 12,000 votes. Mistakenly, we went with the rich side (NDA) then. If we had allied with Tejashwi Yadav earlier, he could have been the CM today.”

He cast the contest as a class struggle: “Today we stand with Tejashwi. This is a fight of the poor versus the rich. The poor will win, the rich will lose.”

The stakes ahead

As Bihar races towards polling day, the debate underscored just how fierce the contest has become. While NDA leaders projected confidence in continuity and development, the opposition sought to amplify grievances and promise change. Ultimately, the verdict will come on November 14, when election results are declared — and the people of Bihar will decide which narrative wins.