'Those plotting to snatch...': Mamata calls to defend Bengal's 'identity and future' after phase 1 polling

Kolkata:

Showing confidence in her return to power after the assembly elections in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is mistaken if it thinks that it can divide the people and distort the state's cultural identity. Her remarks came a day after the phase one of polling concluded, recording a massive voter turnout.

In a long post on X (formerly Twitter), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said she met people across Chowrangee, Bhabanipur, Jadavpur and Tollyganj, who are "determined, united, and ready" to defend West Bengal. Referring to the BJP, she said those sitting in Delhi needs to understand that a plot to snatch Bengal's rights will receive a befitting reply from the people.

"Every attempt to undermine Bengal will be met with a decisive democratic pushback. This election is about resisting a systematic attempt to weaken Bengal and control it," the three-time chief minister said.

Banerjee said development has reached out to every person in West Bengal despite "constant obstruction" from the Centre. The welfare schemes launched by the TMC are lifelines and no force can take that away from the people no matter how powerful they are, she said.

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB)Screengrab of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's X post.

West Bengal stands for peace, progress and dignity, and the love and trust of the people are TMC's greatest strength, Banerjee, who is seeking a fourth straight term, said. She further stated that the people of West Bengal will her forward and will defeat every attempt to weaken the state.

"I urge every citizen to rise above differences, stand united, and vote to protect Bengal’s language, culture, and future," Banerjee said in her post. "Vote for Nayna Bandopadhyay in Chowrangee, Debabrata Majumdar in Jadavpur, Aroop Biswas in Tollyganj, and every Maa-Mati-Manush candidate."

Banerjee's X post comes a day after West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of over 92 per cent in first phase of the assembly elections. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase saw a massive participation of women voters.

The second phase will now be held on April 29, and the counting of votes will take place on May 4.