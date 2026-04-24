Did Rakesh Bedi get Rs 1 crore bonus from Dhurandhar makers for playing Jameel Jamali? Actor reveals

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi has finally responded to rumours claiming he received a Rs 1 crore bonus from the makers of Dhurandhar for his role as Jameel Jamali. The actor broke his silence and clarified the claims, putting an end to the ongoing speculation.

Sharing a video on his Instagram handle, the actor jokingly mentioned that he recently came across rumours of receiving a Rs 1 crore bonus from the Dhurandhar production house and clarified that no such amount has been credited to his account.

Rakesh Bedi finally breaks silence on claims of Rs 1 crore bonus from Dhurandhar makers

On Friday, Rakesh Bedi took to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which he dismissed rumours of receiving a Rs 1 crore bonus from the Dhurandhar makers after the film's success. He said in Hindi, "Kayi log mujhe ye bata rahe hain ki mujhe production house se Dhurandhar ke baad Rs 1 crore mila hai. Toh bhaiya woh kahan pada hai, kiske ghar mein rakha hai, kiski jeb mein hai, mujhe bata do yaar kahan kisi ne gaad ke rakha hai. Bata do taaki main jaake le loon kyunki mere account mein toh abhi tak nahin aaya hai (Many people are telling me that I received Rs 1 crore from the production house after Dhurandhar. So brother, where is it? In whose house is it kept, in whose pocket is it? Please tell me where someone has buried it so that I can go and take it, because it hasn’t come into my account yet.)

Rakesh Bedi further said, jokingly, that even if the amount is ever received, he may or may not mention it publicly, but as of now, nothing has come in, "Agar aa gaya toh main bata dunga, ya shayad na bhi bataun ki mujhe mil gaya hai, lekin filhaal toh nahi mila hai. Abhi tak toh nahi mila hai."

He also added in a humorous tone that if someone can help him get the money, they should definitely inform him. "Agar aap dilwa sakte ho toh dilwa do."

Rakesh Bedi's work front

On the work front, Rakesh Bedi recently won audience hearts after playing the role of Jameel Jamali in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar film series. His performance was well received by both audiences and critics. He will next be seen in David Dhawan’s directorial Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The film features Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. The film is slated to hit theatres on May 22, 2026.

Also Read: Throwback: When Aasif Sheikh starred alongside Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi in a fan-favourite comedy