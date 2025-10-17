India TV Chunav Manch: Pappu Yadav lashes out at Tejashwi, claims Bihar tickets sold for Rs 10-12 crore India TV Chunav Manch: When questioned about his brief exchange with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Purnea rally, where the airport was inaugurated and two new trains were flagged off, Pappu Yadav remarked that the Prime Minister had brought a significant gift to the region.

Patna:

Independent MP from Purnea Pappu Yadav on Friday (October 17) lashed out at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and, at the same time, alleged that tickets were sold to candidates for Rs 10-12 crore. He did not specify the names of candidates or seats.

Replying to questions at the daylong India TV Chunav Manch conclave here, Pappu Yadav alleged, "Tickets were sold for Rs 10-12 crore, talks were held for Rs 15-20 crore. Jaanwar acchey hain, yeh neta log biktey hain, bechtey hain." (Animals are better than netas who sell or buy).

Lashing out at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, the Purnea MP said, "I do not consider him a Jananayak. The late Karpoori Thakur (former Bihar CM and socialist leader) was Jananayak."

Pappu Yadav said, "Lalu Yadav is several billion times better than Tejashwi. Tejashwi can never progress without Lalu, not in this life, at least. Forget it."

The Purnea MP said, "Tejashwi was born in 1991, and I was an MLA in 1990. It is our Sanskar (tradition) to give respect, and that's why I had once described him as Jananayak. Meri bhi majboori hai kabhi kabhi, samajhiye."

On PM Modi

Asked about what he whispered to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Purnea rally when the airport was inaugurated and two new trains were launched, Pappu Yadav said, "Modiji came and gave a gift to our area. In the tradition of Mithila and Angika, we welcomed him."

"I told him in his ear, aap Seemanchal se mohabbat karna sikhiye. Seemanchal prem ka virat sangam hai. Yahan nafrat ki koi jagah nahin. Tab who thahaka paade (he laughed loudly). I asked him to give a special package to Seemanchal."