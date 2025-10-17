India TV Chunav Manch: Sanjay Jha says NDA united in Bihar, denies any internal rift ahead of Assembly polls JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha assured that the NDA alliance is fully united ahead of Bihar's Assembly elections, dismissing rumours of internal friction and Nitish Kumar's alleged displeasure. He confirmed that nomination processes are largely complete and campaigning is in full swing across the state.

Patna:

Janata Dal United (JD-U)’s working president Sanjay Jha on Friday addressed questions on various election-related issues and reassured that the NDA is moving forward as a united front. Speaking at India TV's Chunav Manch ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar, he also clarified that reports about Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being upset over seat-sharing were completely false, dismissing such claims as baseless. "There is no rift in NDA...Our campaign has already started...The nominations for the first phase are complete, and by tomorrow almost all nominations will be finalised," Jha said.

NDA fighting this election under Nitish Kumar's leadership

Answering a question on whether Nitish Kumar is the NDA's face for the Chief Minister's post, Sanjay Jha said that it has been very clearly stated that this election is being fought under the leadership of Nitish Kumar."The Opposition does not have its own agenda. Have they ever discussed how many seats they will get? Who will be their CM? What is the condition of their own house? What kind of candidates are they giving tickets to? Or taking away tickets by giving symbols? In the NDA, seat-sharing has been announced, and candidates have been announced. Commenting on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks regarding Bihar's next Chief Minister, Jha added that it needs to be seen in the full context.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on November 14. The NDA led by the BJP and JD(U) will be up against the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, the Congress, the CPI (ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the CPI, the CPM, and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). The new entrant, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj, has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.

