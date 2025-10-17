Chunav Manch: Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Lalu's 'family model' and Rahul Gandhi's remarks on foreign soil India TV Chunav Manch: Criticising the continuation of dynastic politics, Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Tejashwi Yadav of lacking originality and failing to present a fresh vision for Bihar. He asserted that Tejashwi's political approach merely extends the old Lalu–Rabri model.

Patna:

Speaking at India TV's Chunav Manch, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MP Ravi Shankar Prasad reflected on the rich political and intellectual history of Bihar. He invoked inspiring figures such as Karpoori Thakur, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, and Kunwar Singh, emphasising that "the range of politics in Bihar is wide, and people need to understand the state deeply."

Prasad said that Bihar's people have fought tremendous battles against corruption and lawlessness, recalling the turbulent period during the Lalu Yadav regime when "goons and mafias had taken over the state."

Sharp attack on the Lalu Yadav family

Prasad strongly criticised the political model developed during Lalu Prasad Yadav's rule, alleging it was rooted in corruption and nepotism. He said, "During those years, we were always struggling to survive against threats. Law and order had completely collapsed."

Calling out the continuation of that legacy, he accused Tejashwi Yadav of failing to bring any new vision for Bihar. "He has done everything for his family. The so-called Tejashwi model is nothing but an extension of the Lalu–Rabri model, a politics built on family benefit and corruption," Prasad remarked.

He added that Bihar's people were intelligent and politically aware, emphasising, "Family first is a wrong practice. Bihar has suffered due to parivarwaad (dynastic politics)."

Views on Nitish Kumar’s leadership

The BJP MP also commented on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership. Prasad said that while Nitish's image is seen as different publicly, his functioning within the Mahagathbandhan showed hesitancy and inconsistency. "Nitishji's behaviour on issues of corruption is uncomfortable. He could never make decisions while under the alliance's command. He behaves like a boss but can't act freely," Prasad stated.

However, he acknowledged visible development in infrastructure, noting improvements such as the expansion of Patna Airport connecting the city to major destinations like Ayodhya, Ranchi, and Jamshedpur.

Defence of BJP's work and alliances

Prasad praised the BJP's governance record, recalling the party's active role during the COVID-19 pandemic and its commitment to alliances across states such as Punjab and Maharashtra. "We believe in coalition politics and will keep our partnerships strong," he affirmed.

On the employment front, Prasad cautioned against populist promises. "It is not possible to provide government jobs to everyone. Tejashwi Yadav is fooling the youth of Bihar with false assurances," he said, highlighting the BJP's focus on industrial growth, such as bringing factories, including global companies like Apple, to India.

Strong words for Rahul Gandhi

In one of his most pointed remarks, Ravi Shankar Prasad criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling his speeches "senseless" and out of touch. "Rahul Gandhi needs to change his tutor," Prasad said, referring to Gandhi's alleged lack of understanding of national issues.

He further condemned Gandhi's habit of criticising India on foreign soil. "The leader of the opposition mocks India abroad. That is unacceptable for any responsible political representative," Prasad asserted.

Praising BJP's vision for India

Ravi Shankar Prasad concluded by reiterating that the BJP remains focused on development and governance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. He emphasised that while others indulge in dynastic politics or rhetoric, the BJP works to strengthen India's democracy through integrity, alliances, and economic progress.

ALSO READ: India TV Chunav Manch: Bihar has gone from the lantern era to the LED era, says BJP's Nitin Nabin

ALSO READ: India TV Chunav Manch: 'Muslim representation to follow once they back BJP,' says Shahnawaz Hussain