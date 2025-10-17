India TV Chunav Manch: 'Muslim representation to follow once they back BJP,' says Shahnawaz Hussain The senior BJP leader also tore into AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi over their hate speeches. He said there is no place for such people in Bihar politics.

New Delhi:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shahnawaz Hussain stated that the saffron party selected its candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections based on winnability rather than caste and religion. Speaking on India TV's Chunav Manch, Hussain emphasised that there is no constitutional mandate requiring tickets to be allotted on any basis.

When asked about the BJP denying tickets to Muslims, Hussain responded that he has had the opportunity to contest six Lok Sabha elections as a BJP candidate in the past. He also pointed out that the NDA has fielded five Muslim candidates in the upcoming Bihar polls.

Shahnawaz Hussain accused RJD of disrespecting Muslims

He also rebuked the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for showing disrespect towards the Muslim community.

"We believe that tickets should be decided based on winnability, not on religion. It's nowhere written in the Constitution. We have no complaints about this. Muslims will get tickets when they choose to come forward and join us. We say this with pride: we do not select candidates based on religion. Meanwhile, Muslims continue to be sidelined by the RJD. In Mahagathbandhan's government, there were 8 Yadavs but only 4 Muslims," Hussain said.

"Ram Vilas Paswan once sought a Muslim Chief Ministerial candidate, but Lalu Prasad Yadav prevented it from happening," he added.

Shahnawaz Hussain attacks Owaisi brothers

The senior BJP leader also tore into AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi over their hate speeches. He said there is no place for such people in Bihar politics.

RJD's Abdul Bari Siddiqui accuses BJP of working against Constitution

RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui strongly attacked the BJP, accusing the party of consistently acting against the spirit of the Constitution. He condemned the politics of hatred, emphasising that it is harmful to exploit religious divisions by injecting a Hindu-Muslim narrative into elections.

He said, "The BJP does not uphold the principles of the Constitution. Engaging in politics fuelled by hatred is harmful, and the BJP seems to focus primarily on Hindu-Muslim divisions rather than inclusive governance," he said.

Bihar Assembly Election 2025

The Assembly Elections of Bihar will be conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.