India TV Chunav Manch: Bihar has gone from the lantern era to the LED era, says BJP's Nitin Nabin

Patna:

Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and minister Nitin Nabin appeared on India TV's Chunav Manch, one of the biggest political conclaves ahead of the Bihar Elections 2025. Nabin responded to sharp questions regarding the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

The BJP leader highlighted the development work of the Nitish Kumar government, noting that Tejashwi Yadav's Raghopur constituency was connected by roads under the current administration.

Reflecting on the earlier "Jungle Raj" period, Nabin said that in those times, mothers and sisters preferred to stay indoors after dark, as venturing outside was unsafe. "Earlier, kidnappers were often seen at government offices. Today, Bihar has moved from the lantern age to the LED age," he remarked, emphasising the state's progress and development.

Women empowerment in Bihar

On women's empowerment, Nabin pointed out that increasing employment opportunities for women has caused discomfort for the opposition. He added that the BJP is engaging with citizens based on its work, whereas the opposition focuses on noise rather than action. Regarding the fodder scam, Nabin noted that the investigation began during the Congress regime.

Addressing the SIR (Special Infrastructure Registration) issue, Nabin assured voters that public money is protected and those misappropriating it will face jail. He questioned why opposition leaders fear voter verification measures and stressed that every citizen's vote is completely secure. He also emphasised that party leaders have the right to expand their political work.

Nabin's remarks highlighted the BJP's focus on governance, development, women's empowerment, and transparency in the electoral process, presenting a sharp contrast to the Opposition's political narrative.

With Assembly elections just a few weeks away, Bihar political bigwigs are converging on India TV's Chunav Manch to speak on all things related to the high-stakes election, which is seeing a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Mahagathbandhan.