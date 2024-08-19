Patna: Railway hospital catches fire, patients safely evacuated | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A section of the Railway hospital gutted in the fire incident

A fire broke out at the railway hospital in the Karbighiya area in Patna on Monday. The first floor of the hospital caught fire, creating a chaotic situation in the building. After spotting fire, people started running here and there at the building.

As soon as the information about the fire at the hospital was received, half a dozen vehicles of local police and fire brigade reached the spot. The fire brigade personnel controlled the fire.

There is no report of any casualty in the fire incident. The reason for the fire is not known. It is suspected that this fire broke out due to short circuit.

All patients are safe. The fire department personnel, who reached the spot, climbed the ladder and entered the first floor of the hospital through the windows. They pulled out the people trapped inside the building.

Apart from the fire brigade personnel, local police were also present there, who helped them in controlling this fire.

The fire brigade personnel have controlled this fire after a lot of hard work and the good thing is that all the patients admitted in the hospital are safe.

Also read: Bengaluru: 19 students admitted to hospital after facing breathing issue due to rat repellent in hostel room