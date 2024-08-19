Bengaluru: 19 students admitted to hospital after facing breathing issue due to rat repellent in hostel room

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Police said three of the 19 students are seriously ill and are shifted to the ICU and the rest of the students are now healthy.

At least 19 students of Adarsh ​​Nursing College student hostel in Bengaluru were admitted to a hospital after they faced breathing issue because of the rat repellent sprayed by the hostel management to drive away rats, on the night of August 18. Giving details, police said three of the 19 students are seriously ill and are shifted to the ICU and the rest of the students are now healthy.

S Girish, DCP West Bengaluru, said that a case will be registered under section 286 BNS against the hostel management staff who sprinkled rat poison.

He added that almost all the students have received treatment in the hospitals and are healthy, among them three students named Jayan Varghese, Dileesh and Jo Mon are seriously ill and are being admitted to the ICU.