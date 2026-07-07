BJP names Abhishek Kumar as candidate for Bankipur byelection in Bihar

Patna:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday named Abhishek Kumar as its candidate for the high-stakes Bankipur Assembly by-election in Bihar. His name has been approved by the saffron party's central election committee. This came a day after RJD announced Rekha Kumari Gupta as its candidate for the seat, intensifying the political battle in the constituency.

The Bankipur byelection was necessitated after the resignation of former BJP MLA Nitin Nabin, who vacated the seat following his election to the Rajya Sabha.

Bihar CM extends wishes

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary congratulated Kumar on his nomination and expressed confidence in his victory.

“Heartiest congratulations and best wishes on being declared the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate by the party's Central Election Committee for the 182-Bankipur Assembly constituency under the Bihar Legislative Assembly By-Election-2026,” Bihar CM posted on X.

“I am fully confident that your leadership, dedication, and resolve for public service will receive the abundant blessings of the people, and you will advance the commitment to development, good governance, and national interest while achieving a historic victory. Heartiest best wishes for a successful and victorious election campaign,” he added.

Prashant Kishor to make electoral debut in Bankipur

The contest for this seat is shaping up to be a three-way battle with Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor entering the electoral fray for the first time. The announcement was made by JSP state president Manoj Bharti after a core committee meeting held on July 5.

The development comes despite the JSP’s inability to win any seats in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Janshakti Janata Dal president Tej Pratap Yadav had earlier announced Patna-based social activist Veena Manvi as his party’s candidate for the Bankipur Assembly bypoll in Bihar.

What happened in Bankipur in 2025 Assembly election

In the 2025 assembly elections, Nitin Nabin secured the Bankipur seat for a fifth straight term, defeating his closest RJD challenger by a decisive margin of nearly 50,000 votes.

RJD candidate Rekha Kumari received 46,363 votes but was unable to overcome Nabin’s lead. JSP nominee Vandana Kumari finished third with 7,717 votes.

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