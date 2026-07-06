Rekha Kumari Gupta declared RJD's candidate for Bankipur byelection in Bihar

Patna:

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday declared Rekha Kumari Gupta as its candidate for the byelection to the Bankipur assembly constituency in Bihar, which was necessitated after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin resigned from the seat after getting elected to Rajya Sabha.

Speaking at a press briefing in Patna, RJD's Bihar unit president Mangani Lal Mandal said Gupta is Mahagathbandhan's candidate for the Bankipur byelection, while adding that she had also contested on party's ticket during the previous year's assembly polls.

"Rekha Kumari alias Rekha Gupta had contested the seat in the November, 2025 polls in which she had garnered close to 47,000 votes. Now, that the seat has fallen vacant upon the resignation of BJP national president Nitin Nabin, we have decided to field her again," Mandal said.

The RJD's announcement has brought an end to speculations that the INDIA bloc may considering supporting Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor for the bypoll. Earlier, a Congress leader proposed that Kishor should be opposition's candidate, but the RJD rejected the proposal, saying it will contest the byelection in Bankipur, which has been a BJP bastion.

"We have never heard anything of the sort from the Congress leadership. Rest assured that the candidature of Rekha Gupta enjoys the backing of all our allies. We have not laid claim to a seat where our partners were in the fight. Bankipur had been contested by the RJD the last time. So, we are again entering the fray," Mandal said.

Gupta also contested the 2025 Bihar elections from Bankipur on an RJD ticket, but lost to Nabin by over 40,000 votes. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Gupta received 46,363 or 29.55 per cent votes, while Nabin secured 98,299 or 62.66 per cent votes to win the seat.

Notably, Nabin has also won all assembly elections from Bankipur since 2010. This constituency, which falls in the Patna district and comes under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat, was established in 2008.

Kishor, an election strategist-turned-politician, has decided to make his political debut from the Bankipur, while describing the byelection as a litmus test for Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and his government.

The polling for the byelection will take place on July 30 and the counting of votes will take place on August 3.

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