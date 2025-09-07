Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan faces seat-sharing challenge as JMM, RLJP join opposition alliance The RJD, which is unarguably the strongest party in Mahagathbandhan, is expected to contest on at least 150 seats, leaving just 93 seats for its partners. However, this could upset its partners, especially the Left parties, who reportedly want to contest on at least 40 seats.

Patna:

The Mahagathbandhan is likely to get expanded in Bihar as Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Pashupati Kumar Paras-led Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) are set to join the opposition alliance in the state ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

"Two more parties are expected to be part of the INDIA bloc soon and we all have to sacrifice our share of seats to accommodate the new partners," said Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar on Saturday, as reported by The Times of India.

However, this could lead to a seat-sharing problem for the grand alliance, as the allies are expected to demand larger shares. Currently, the Mahagathbandhan constitutes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Mukesh Sahni-led Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and the Left parties.

RJD aims to contest on 150 seats

Left parties demand larger chunk

The Left parties have cited their performance in the 2020 Bihar elections, as they demand a larger chunk this time. In 2020, the CPI-ML won 12 out of the 19 seats it contested. The CPM won two seats out of the four it contested. The CPI also won two seats out of the six it contested.

VIP says 'no dispute over seat-sharing'

Meanwhile, the VIP has also demanded 60 seats. During the previous elections, the VIP was part of the Mahagathbandhan, but left the alliance to join the NDA after a disagreement over seat-sharing. It had contested on 11 seats back then, winning four of them.

While the party reportedly demanded a larger chunk, its president, Mukesh Sahni, on Saturday said there are no disputes in the grand alliance over seat-sharing. "...we are discussing every seat...our discussions are going very smoothly...we have to contest the elections under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav...(in the Mahagathbandhan) there is no dispute regarding the seats," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

With its smaller allies demanding a larger chunk, the Congress may have to settle for fewer seats this time. In 2020, the grand old party contested on 70 seats, but won just 19 of them.

Assembly elections are slated to be held in Bihar later this year.