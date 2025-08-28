Bihar on high alert after three Jaish terrorists enter state via Nepal As per the information received by the Bihar Police, the three Jaish terrorists arrived in Nepal's Kathmandu in the second week of August and entered Bihar last week. Following this, the security has been tightened across Bihar.

Patna:

A statewide alert was issued by the Bihar Police Headquarters on Thursday after three Pakistani terrorists entered the state, where assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year. The terrorists, who belong to the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), entered Bihar via Nepal.

The suspected terrorists have been identified as Mohammad Usman from Bahawalpur, Hasnain Ali from Rawalpindi, and Adil Hussain from Umerkot. The police have also released their photographs. The three terrorists have arrived in Bihar to carry out terror strikes, as per the police.

Suspects reached Kathmandu in 2nd week of August

As per the information received by the Bihar Police, the three Jaish terrorists arrived in Nepal's Kathmandu in the second week of August and entered Bihar last week. Following this, the security has been tightened across Bihar, and security forces have been directed to conduct patrolling regularly to avoid any untoward situation.

Bihar's long and porous border with Nepal

Bihar shares a 729-kilometre border with Nepal. Seven of the state's district are on the border with Nepal. These districts are West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj. It must be noted that the Kishanganj district of Bihar is just 20 km away from Bangladesh, which adds to the vulnerability.

The Nepal border in Bihar is monitored by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), but its open and porous nature makes it difficult for the security forces to monitor it.

Assembly elections in Bihar

Meanwhile, assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Bihar later this year, and the Election Commission of India (ECI) is soon expected to announce dates for the polls. Because of this, security forces believe that terrorists may try to conduct attacks in the state. Looking at the situation, security has been heightened across Bihar.