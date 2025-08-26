Violent protest erupts in Patna over death of two children, five police personnel injured | Video Two children were found dead inside a parked car in Patna's Indrapuri area on August 15 evening. People staged a violent protest on Monday against this incident.

Patna:

Violent protests broke out in Patna on Monday evening following the death of two minor siblings whose bodies were discovered inside a parked car in the city's Indrapuri area on August 15. The agitation, which erupted on the Atal Path, saw hundreds of locals alleging foul play in the children's deaths and demanding justice.

Visuals from the protest site showed agitators halting traffic, setting vehicles ablaze, and confronting police personnel. Security forces resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the mob. A large contingent of police was deployed to contain the violence and restore normalcy.

The mob also set two police vehicles on fire and indulged in stone pelting. Talking to news agency PTI, Patna (Central) SP, Diksha said, "The incident took place on Monday evening when a group of locals blocked traffic demanding action against culprits in the murder of two children that took place on August 15. When the police reached there, the mob turned violent and started damaging the police vehicles. They also pelted stones at police personnel and set two vehicles on fire."

Five police personnel injured

At least five police personnel, including a woman constable, were injured when a mob went on the rampage demanding action against the culprits.

SP Diksha said the mob manhandled police personnel, including her. She said that mild force was used to disperse the unruly crowd. "A total of five police personnel, including a woman constable, sustained minor injuries. Police arrested ten people, including some women, following the incident. More arrests will be made as we are analysing CCTV footages," said the SP.

The officer further said that the police have arrested at least 10 people for indulging in violence during the protest. As far as the investigation into the death of two children is concerned, the SP said, "The accused will be nabbed very soon".

Why were people protesting?

Two children were found dead inside a parked car in Patna’s Indrapuri area on August 15. The bodies of a nine-year-old girl and her five-year-old brother were discovered on the middle seat of the vehicle, which had been standing idle on Indrapuri Road No. 12 under the Pataliputra police station limits.

According to police, the siblings had gone for tuition but never returned home. Their father alleged that the children's teacher claimed they had already left for home, raising suspicions of foul play. After this, the family suspected something untoward and informed the Patna police. The family suspects that the teacher has killed the girl.

