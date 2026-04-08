Bombay HC cancels April 9 Ponda bypoll in Goa, EC notification declared 'null and void'

Panaji:

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday (April 8) declared the Election Commission of India (ECI) notification for the Ponda Assembly bypoll in Goa as "null and void," effectively cancelling the April 9 election.

The bypoll had been necessitated following the death of former Goa minister Ravi Naik in October last year. The Election Commission had scheduled polling for April 9 and counting for May 4.

What did the petitioners argue?

A bench of Justices Valmiki Menezes and Amit Jamsandekar of the Goa bench passed the order while hearing petitions filed by two voters challenging the validity of the notification on the ground that less than one year of the current assembly's term is left.

The petitioners argued that with less than one year remaining in the current Assembly's term, conducting a by-election was not mandatory under the Representation of the People Act. They contended that any elected MLA would serve only for a brief period, making the exercise unnecessary.

Notably, the Assembly elections in Goa are expected to be held in February 2027 to elect all 40 members of the Goa Legislative Assembly.

Preparations were in full swing

The authorities on Saturday had reviewed preparedness for next week's by-election. The expenditure observer had directed officials to strengthen surveillance measures, including check-posts at all entry and exit points, while ensuring close monitoring of suspicious cash transactions.

Authorities had also intensified vigilance on liquor, narcotics, and other inducements, with law enforcement agencies being instructed to initiate prompt action in case of violations.

The officials had also reviewed arrangements for proper management, timely dispatch, and security of postal ballots, with CCTV surveillance and strict monitoring mechanisms to prevent irregularities.

The security of strong rooms was also reviewed, with directions for robust arrangements, round-the-clock CCTV surveillance, and regulated access, an official statement said.

Special emphasis was laid on accessibility measures for persons with disabilities and senior citizens, including ramps, wheelchairs, and volunteer assistance at polling stations, it said.

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