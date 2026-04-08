TMC delegation's meeting with EC turns heated; Derek O'Brien allegedly shouts at CEC: Sources

New Delhi:

A meeting between a delegation of the Trinamool Congress and the Election Commission of India turned tense on Wednesday, with sharp exchanges reported between both sides. Sources said the discussion quickly escalated into a heated argument. According to sources, senior TMC leader Derek O'Brien allegedly shouted during the meeting and told the Chief Election Commissioner not to respond.

TMC’s allegations against EC

The TMC delegation claimed that the Election Commission had failed to respond to repeated communications. Party leaders said they had sent nine letters and provided six examples related to the election process but received no reply.

“We went there to raise these issues, but there was no response,” sources quoted TMC leaders as saying, accusing the Commission of ignoring their concerns.

O'Brien said, "I want to tell you what the CEC told us within seven minutes of the meeting: 'Get Lost'. We are the second largest opposition party in Parliament."

Meeting ends in just seven minutes

Sources further claimed that the meeting was cut short within seven minutes, with officials allegedly asking the delegation to leave. TMC leaders described the interaction as dismissive and said it reflected poorly on the functioning of the institution.

The confrontation comes amid an unprecedented development where notices seeking the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner have reportedly been submitted in both Houses of Parliament. Following the meeting, TMC MP Sagarika Ghose said that leaders would soon address a press conference in Delhi. A joint briefing by like-minded opposition parties is scheduled at 5:00 PM at the Constitution Club.