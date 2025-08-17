Patna: 19-year-old youth shot dead in Gardani Bagh area, probe underway Patna crime: According to SDPO (Sachiwalay-1) Anu Kumari, police promptly responded to the incident and transported the victim to Patna Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Patna:

A 19-year-old youth, identified as Raj Krishna, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Patna’s Gardani Bagh area on Sunday morning, police said. The incident took place near Saristabad More, under the jurisdiction of Gardani Bagh police station. According to SDPO (Sachiwalay-1) Anu Kumari, police rushed to the spot after receiving information and shifted the victim to Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH), where doctors declared him brought dead. The body has since been sent for post-mortem.

Cause of killing unknown, probe on

Police officials stated that the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered, and forensic experts have been called in to assist the investigation. Authorities confirmed that a thorough probe is underway to track down the culprits behind the crime.

Scrap dealer shot dead outside shop in Muzaffarpur

In a disturbing incident in Muzaffarpur district earlier, a scrap dealer named Mohammad Gulab was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside his shop in the Majhaulia area, police reported. The police arrived swiftly after receiving the information and took Gulab, who had sustained bullet wounds, to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Authorities have registered a case and launched a manhunt to apprehend the culprits. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Town-II) Vinita Sinha indicated that a land dispute is suspected as the possible motive, though investigations are ongoing.

Public outrage and law enforcement measures

News of Gulab’s death sparked outrage among his relatives and local residents, who resorted to violent protests. They blocked National Highway-28, disrupting traffic flow, and set fire to two vehicles parked outside the suspect’s residence. Police deployed additional security forces to restore order, and senior officials inspected the site to ensure the highway was cleared for the smooth movement of vehicles. Investigations continue as authorities work to bring perpetrators to justice.