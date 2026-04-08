How China played a key behind-the-scenes role in the US-Iran ceasefire

New Delhi:

Donald Trump had admitted that it was China that brought Iran to the negotiating table to broker a ceasefire deal with the US to pause the 38-day-long bloodied conflict in West Asia.

Speaking to AFP when asked if China was involved in reaching a truce, Trump said, "I hear, yes", making Beijing once again the talking point amid the conflict.

While much has been reported about China's role and activities in the unfolding geopolitical situation in West Asia, the country's leadership has not publicly put out much in terms of reactions or involvement.

China's role in US-Iran ceasefire

According to the Associated Press, Beijing, Iran's biggest trade partner, played a discreet behind-the-scenes role in halting the US-Iran war and bringing the parties together to talk.

China nudged Iran to a path of peace by working with the mediator parties, such as Turkey, Egypt and Pakistan, for setting up talks.

For Beijing, there is a clear incentive to see the conflict de-escalate before Donald Trump travels to China in mid-May for talks with Xi Jinping. Trump had earlier delayed his planned visit, originally scheduled for late March, citing the demands of the ongoing war.

According to Associated Press, Chinese officials remained in contact with their Iranian counterparts as negotiations progressed. Although China has not publicly confirmed its role, officials indicated that Beijing has been working through intermediaries such as Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt to influence developments in Iran.

The developments reflect China’s broader effort to play a more prominent role in global affairs. While the Chinese Foreign Ministry has not issued an official statement on its involvement, the Chinese Embassy in Washington earlier said that Beijing has been working “tirelessly for peace” since the conflict began.

What happens after the ceasefire

The temporary truce has paved the way for diplomatic talks in Islamabad on April 10, where the United States and Iran are expected to finalise the terms of the ceasefire agreement and potentially move towards ending the conflict.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said discussions on in-person talks are ongoing, but stressed that nothing is confirmed until it is formally announced by the President.

Hormuz will now be opened for shipping, and during the two-week ceasefire period, Iran, in coordination with Oman, is expected to impose fees on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, with the proceeds likely to be used for reconstruction. Ship movements through the route will be managed in a coordinated manner by Iran’s military.

Also read: Whose Strait is it anyway? After ceasefire, Iran and Trump both lay claim to control Hormuz operations