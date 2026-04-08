Whose Strait is it anyway? After ceasefire, Iran and Trump both lay claim to control Hormuz operations

New Delhi:

With just a few hours of the US-Iran ceasefire announcement that paused the fighting for two weeks in the Middle East, the Strait of Hormuz, which is at the core of the conflict, both Tehran and Donald Trump are now scrambling to assert dominance over the narrow sea route, which will be reopened as per the truce terms.

In its 10-point plan presented to the US to agree on the truce, Iran has demanded guaranteed control of shipping through Hormuz and the decision on the safe passage protocol for oil and energy supplies.

Iran to control Hormuz?

Media reports have suggested that Iran, in coordination with Oman, may impose fees on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran expected to use the revenue for reconstruction efforts.

The reports also indicate that vessel movement through the waterway would be regulated under the supervision of Iran’s military, with ship transit conducted in a coordinated and controlled manner.

The Supreme National Security Council also claimed victory in the conflict, saying "Iran has achieved a great victory and forced the United States to accept its 10-point plan".

Trump lays claim to Hormuz

Taking a similar approach, Trump too claimed that he has emerged victorious in the war. "Total and complete victory. 100 ​per cent. No question ⁠about it," Trump told AFP.

Later in a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States will help with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz, hours after the two sides agreed on a two-week ceasefire.

"The United States of America will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz. There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process," Trump wrote.

The next step in the ceasefire will be a meeting between the US and Iranian delegations in Pakistan on April 10 when the final terms of the agreement are to be decided. The US is also expected to present its own set of demands to Iran, including a complete halt to its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, both of which Tehran had rejected in the past, eventually leading to the war.

Also read: Iranian military at Hormuz, final talks in Islamabad: What comes next as US-Iran announce ceasefire