Iranian military at Hormuz, final talks in Islamabad: What comes next as US-Iran announce ceasefire

Donald Trump has announced a two-week ceasefire in the US military's 'Operation Epic Fury' against Iran as he accepted Tehran's 10-point proposal to bring about a pause in hostilities in the Middle East, but on the condition of complete reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump also agreed to stop bombing Iran just 90 minutes before his deadline to wipe out the Iranian civilisation from the region came to an end if a ceasefire deal was not reached.
The temporary truce has now set the stage for diplomatic talks in Pakistan on April 10, where the US and Iran will finalise the terms of the ceasefire agreement and potentially end the war; however, a few of the conditions put forth by the two nations may make the deal fragile.
Iran, on the other hand, has also decided to halt military operations in the region with its Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, ordering to "stop firing".
US-Iran announce ceasefire: What happens next?
- Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited delegations from the US and Iran to Islamabad on April 10 to continue negotiations aimed at reaching a comprehensive agreement to resolve all disputes.
- White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that discussions regarding in-person talks are underway, but added that nothing is confirmed until formally announced by the President.
- In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the US has received a 10-point proposal from Iran, which he considers a workable basis for negotiations.
- In a statement on state-run TV, Mojtaba Khamenei said, "This is not the end of the war, but all military branches should follow the Supreme Leader’s order and cease their fire."
- Hormuz issue: During the two-week ceasefire, Iran and Oman will impose fees on ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz, and Tehran will use the funds for reconstruction. The movement of ships will be done in a coordinated manner by Iran's military.
- Senior officials in the Trump administration have informed Israel that they will insist on strict conditions, including the removal of Iran’s nuclear material, a complete halt to nuclear enrichment, and the dismantling of its ballistic missile capabilities, according to N12.
- Iran's Farsi language version of its ceasefire proposal includes a provision accepting uranium enrichment, a clause that does not appear in the English version, highlighting inconsistencies in how Iran is presenting its terms.
- Other conditions in Iran's 10-point plan include a halt to further aggression, continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, acceptance of uranium enrichment, removal of sanctions, termination of resolutions by the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency, as well as compensation for damages and withdrawal of forces.
- Meanwhile, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that it would suspend its operations in Iraq and across the region for two weeks.
- The US has also ordered a halt in military operations against Iran in the West Asia region.