Iranian military at Hormuz, final talks in Islamabad: What comes next as US-Iran announce ceasefire

New Delhi:

Donald Trump has announced a two-week ceasefire in the US military's 'Operation Epic Fury' against Iran as he accepted Tehran's 10-point proposal to bring about a pause in hostilities in the Middle East, but on the condition of complete reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump also agreed to stop bombing Iran just 90 minutes before his deadline to wipe out the Iranian civilisation from the region came to an end if a ceasefire deal was not reached.

The temporary truce has now set the stage for diplomatic talks in Pakistan on April 10, where the US and Iran will finalise the terms of the ceasefire agreement and potentially end the war; however, a few of the conditions put forth by the two nations may make the deal fragile.

Iran, on the other hand, has also decided to halt military operations in the region with its Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, ordering to "stop firing".

US-Iran announce ceasefire: What happens next?