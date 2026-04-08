Iran-US war: Iran says US talks to begin April 10 in Islamabad as Trump announces ceasefire

Tehran:

In a significant development in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a two-week cessation of hostilities in Iran. He stated that he had ordered a suspension of bombing and military operations after Tehran agreed to immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump further claimed that all major military objectives in Iran had been achieved and revealed that the US had received a 10-point proposal from Iran, addressing all previously contentious issues.

“I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE! The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Notably, Israel is also a part of the ceasefire and has agreed to suspend all attacks in Iran, CNN reported citing a White House official.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said it has agreed to a two-week ceasefire, framing the decision as a victory in the ongoing conflict.

“Iran achieved historic victory by forcing criminal US to accept its 10-point plan. US has accepted Iran's control over Strait of Hormuz, enrichment right, removal of all sanctions,” Mehr New Agency quoted the council as saying.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi posted the Islamic Republic's response on X and said Iran would cease its military operations if it was not attacked.