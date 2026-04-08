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What Trump said: Full text of US President's two-week Iran ceasefire announcement

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: ,Updated:

Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, saying he paused strikes after requests from Pakistan’s leaders and progress in peace talks. He linked the move to reopening the Strait of Hormuz and said the pause will help finalise a long-term agreement.

Full text of US President's two-week Iran ceasefire announcement
Full text of US President's two-week Iran ceasefire announcement Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

With just over an hour left before his own deadline, Donald Trump chose to step back from further escalation and announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran. The decision was shared on his Truth Social platform and marked a sudden shift from the possibility of immediate military action to a temporary pause.

Pakistan’s role in influencing the move

Trump made it clear that the decision followed direct appeals from Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir. According to him, both leaders urged the US to hold back planned strikes, which played a key role in his decision to suspend military action.

In his statement, Trump linked the pause in attacks to a major requirement, the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. He stressed that the waterway must be reopened immediately and safely, making it a central condition for the ceasefire to hold.

Claim of achieved military goal 

Trump also used the statement to underline that the United States had already accomplished its military goals. He suggested that this gave Washington the upper hand and allowed it to move toward diplomacy from a position of strength.

A major part of Trump’s message was about ongoing efforts to reach a broader agreement with Iran.

He revealed that a 10-point proposal from Iran is currently being considered and described it as a workable base for negotiations. According to him, many long-standing issues between the two sides have already been addressed.

Two weeks to finalise the agreement 

Trump said the two-week ceasefire is meant to give both sides time to complete negotiations and formally close a deal. He expressed confidence that this pause could help finalise an agreement aimed at long-term peace not only between the US and Iran but across the Middle East.

Trump concluded by saying it was an “honor” to be part of efforts bringing a long-running conflict closer to resolution.

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