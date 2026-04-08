US-Iran agree on two-week ceasefire, Trump to stop bombings: What we know so far

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump announced that it would pause military strikes on Iran for a period of two weeks. The announcement came via his Truth Social platform just about 90 minutes before his own deadline for potential escalation. Trump described the move as a “double-sided ceasefire,” suggesting that both nations would refrain from aggressive actions during this period.

“I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE!,” Trump posted.

Here's what Trump said

A key condition outlined by Trump was the “complete, immediate, and safe reopening” of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most crucial oil and gas shipping routes.

"Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing,” he said.

Explaining the timing of the decision, Trump said the United States has already “met and exceeded” its military objectives in the region. Trump indicated that the US and Iran are close to reaching a broader agreement aimed at long-term peace in the Middle East.

He revealed that Iran has submitted a “10-point proposal,” which the US considers a workable starting point.

Two weeks to finalise the deal

The two-week pause is intended to give both sides time to finalise and formalise the agreement. Trump expressed optimism that this period could lead to the completion of a deal that would resolve long-standing tensions between the two countries and bring stability to the region.

Calling it an “honor” to be part of the process, Trump said the development brings a long-running conflict closer to resolution not just for the US and Iran, but for the wider Middle East.

"The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning long-term peace with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two-week period will allow the Agreement to be finalised and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this long-term problem close to resolution. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he stated.

Iran accepts ceasefire

In his statement, Araghchi thanked Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir for their role in reducing tensions. He praised their continued efforts to bring an end to the conflict, describing their involvement as important in moving both sides toward a pause in fighting.

Iran indicated that the ceasefire comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts. According to Araghchi, discussions are taking place around two separate frameworks, a 15-point proposal from the United States and a 10-point plan put forward by Iran.

He suggested that both sides are now considering these proposals as a starting point for negotiations.

Iran made it clear that its decision is conditional. The country will only stop its defensive operations if there are no further attacks against it. During the two-week ceasefire, the Strait of Hormuz will remain open. Iran said safe movement through the key waterway will be allowed, but it will be managed in coordination with its armed forces and subject to technical considerations.

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