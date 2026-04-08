Advertisement
  1. News
  2. World
  3. Iran agrees to ceasefire, to reopen Strait of Hormuz: What's in the 10-point plan

Iran agrees to ceasefire, to reopen Strait of Hormuz: What's in the 10-point plan

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: ,Updated:

Iran has agreed to a temporary ceasefire but only with strict conditions, including lifting sanctions, ending regional conflicts, and ensuring control and security over the Strait of Hormuz while talks with the US move forward.

Iran agrees to ceasefire, to reopen Strait of Hormuz
Iran agrees to ceasefire, to reopen Strait of Hormuz Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

Iran has agreed to a two-week ceasefire but made it clear that this is only a temporary pause, not the end of the conflict. Officials said negotiations with the United States will begin soon, with talks expected to take place in Islamabad. The leadership stressed that the ceasefire depends on several key conditions being met.

Iran has agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz during the ceasefire period. However, it said movement through the route will be monitored and managed by its armed forces, meaning access will not be completely unrestricted.

What are Iran’s ceasefire conditions?

At the centre of Iran’s proposal is a detailed 10-point plan that sets out what it expects in return for a lasting ceasefire.

The key demands include:

  1. Complete cessation of the war on Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen
  2. Complete and permanent cessation of the war on Iran with no time limit
  3. Ending all conflicts in the region in their entirety
  4. Reopening the Strait of Hormuz
  5. Establishing a protocol and conditions to ensure freedom and security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz
  6. Full payment of compensation for reconstruction costs to Iran
  7. Full commitment to lifting sanctions on Iran
  8. Release of Iranian funds and frozen assets held by the United States
  9. Iran fully commits to not seeking possession of any nuclear weapons
  10. Immediate ceasefire takes effect on all fronts immediately upon approval of the above conditions

US’s ceasefire announcement 

Donald Trump has responded by announcing a two-week pause in US strikes, calling it a “double-sided ceasefire.” He linked the move to Iran keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and said progress in talks suggests a broader agreement may be close.

Both the US and Iran are now working with separate proposals, which could form the basis of a final agreement. While the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the ceasefire signal some easing of tensions, major differences still remain.

Also Read

US-Iran agree on two-week ceasefire, Trump to stop bombings: What we know so far

What Trump said: Full text of US President's two-week Iran ceasefire announcement

Iran-US war: Iran says US talks to begin April 10 in Islamabad; crude falls by $18 per barrel
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World
Trump US President Donald Trump US President Donald Trump Ceasefire Iran Israel Air Strike
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\