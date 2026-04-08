Iran agrees to ceasefire, to reopen Strait of Hormuz: What's in the 10-point plan

New Delhi:

Iran has agreed to a two-week ceasefire but made it clear that this is only a temporary pause, not the end of the conflict. Officials said negotiations with the United States will begin soon, with talks expected to take place in Islamabad. The leadership stressed that the ceasefire depends on several key conditions being met.

Iran has agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz during the ceasefire period. However, it said movement through the route will be monitored and managed by its armed forces, meaning access will not be completely unrestricted.

What are Iran’s ceasefire conditions?

At the centre of Iran’s proposal is a detailed 10-point plan that sets out what it expects in return for a lasting ceasefire.

The key demands include:

Complete cessation of the war on Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen Complete and permanent cessation of the war on Iran with no time limit Ending all conflicts in the region in their entirety Reopening the Strait of Hormuz Establishing a protocol and conditions to ensure freedom and security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz Full payment of compensation for reconstruction costs to Iran Full commitment to lifting sanctions on Iran Release of Iranian funds and frozen assets held by the United States Iran fully commits to not seeking possession of any nuclear weapons Immediate ceasefire takes effect on all fronts immediately upon approval of the above conditions

US’s ceasefire announcement

Donald Trump has responded by announcing a two-week pause in US strikes, calling it a “double-sided ceasefire.” He linked the move to Iran keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and said progress in talks suggests a broader agreement may be close.

Both the US and Iran are now working with separate proposals, which could form the basis of a final agreement. While the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the ceasefire signal some easing of tensions, major differences still remain.