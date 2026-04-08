'I express my sincere regret': Mallikarjun Kharge on 'people illiterate in Gujarat' remark

New Delhi:

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed regret over his controversial remarks about Gujarat, saying they were being “deliberately misinterpreted” and were never intended to hurt sentiments. In a post on X, the Congress leader said he holds the people of Gujarat in the “highest respect” and would continue to do so. His clarification comes amid a growing storm ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections.

"Some remarks of mine in a recent election speech in Keralam are being deliberately misinterpreted. Even so, I express my sincere regret. It was never my intention to hurt the sentiments of the people of Gujarat for whom I have always had and will continue to have the highest of respect," he wrote in a post on X.

What did Kharge say about Gujarat?

The row began after Kharge, addressing a rally in Idukki, said that people in Kerala are “educated and clever” and cannot be misled, unlike those in Gujarat and some other regions.

"Don't misguide the people of Kerala. They are very clever, they are educated. Modi ji, Vijay (Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan), you both can fool those who are illiterate in Gujarat or other places, but you can't fool Kerala people," Kharge had said.

BJP's sharp attack on Kharge

The remark quickly drew sharp criticism, particularly from the Bharatiya Janata Party, which accused him of insulting Gujaratis. Senior BJP leaders reacted strongly, calling the statement disrespectful to the people of Gujarat and its legacy.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said the remark insulted millions and ignored the state’s contribution to the nation, including leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He accused the Congress of repeatedly targeting Gujarat out of political frustration and warned that voters would not forget such comments. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also questioned Kharge’s remarks, arguing that several prominent national leaders hailed from regions he appeared to criticize.

He further accused the Congress of engaging in divisive politics ahead of the elections, suggesting that voters in Kerala would deliver a strong response at the ballot box.

Also Read: Kharge's 'illiterate Gujaratis' remark at Kerala poll rally fuels row; Gujarat CM, his deputy fume