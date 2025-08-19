Rahul Gandhi's car hits police constable during 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Nawada, BJP shares video Soon after the incident, fellow policemen and supporters of Rahul Gandhi pushed the vehicle backwards to rescue the injured policeman.

Patna:

A policeman was injured after being hit by Rahul Gandhi’s car during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar on Tuesday. The open-top jeep ran over the police officer's feet on a crowded street filled with the politician's supporters and security personnel in Nawada. Soon after the incident, fellow policemen and supporters of Rahul Gandhi pushed the vehicle backwards to rescue the injured policeman.

Notably, the police officer was a bodyguard deployed with the deputy superintendent of police (headquarters), and was part of the area security detail for the yatra.

Video of the incident has gone viral

A video of the incident has gone viral with claims that the policeman was “critically injured”, though that was not confirmed.

Police officer was limping away after being freed from car's wheels

The police officer was seen limping away after being freed from under the car's wheels. Rahul Gandhi, who was standing in the open-top jeep, immediately took a water bottle and handed it to his supporters to assist the injured officer. He also approached the policeman to inquire about the nature of his injury.

BJP slammed the Congress over the incident

Meanwhile, the BJP slammed the Congress over the incident, claiming that the police constable was "crushed" under Gandhi's vehicle. Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala mocked the Congress march, calling it the "Crush Janta Yatra," and said, "Rahul Gandhi's car crushed a police constable, who was critically injured. The dynast did not even get down to check on him."

The Voter Adhikar Yatra started in Wazirganj, Gaya, and later proceeded to Nawada. It is set to conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1. This march is being conducted in a hybrid format, utilising both walking and vehicles, similar to Rahul Gandhi's Manipur to Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that took place ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.