Incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will chair the last cabinet meeting at around 11:30 am today and will resign afterwards from the post, ahead of the swearing-in of the new government on November 20. According to a notification of the cabinet secretariat department, the council of ministers will meet on Monday, when, according to a senior JDU leader, a resolution will be passed to "authorise" Kumar to meet the governor with the proposal to dissolve the outgoing assembly. As per the sources, the swearing-in ceremony of the next government in Bihar will take place in Patna on November 20 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend it. Apart from him, several top leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), including union ministers and chief ministers of the coalition-ruled states, will be present at the oath-taking ceremony. Meanwhile, the rift within Lalu Prasad Yadav's family seems to be widening days after a massive setback for RJD in the Bihar assembly election.

