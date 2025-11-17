Advertisement
  Live Bihar Govt formation LIVE: Nitish Kumar likely to resign today; new govt to take oath on November 20

Bihar Govt formation LIVE: JDU chief Nitish Kumar is likely to resign as Bihar Chief Minister today, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for November 20, according to sources.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal
Patna:

Incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will chair the last cabinet meeting at around 11:30 am today and will resign afterwards from the post, ahead of the swearing-in of the new government on November 20. According to a notification of the cabinet secretariat department, the council of ministers will meet on Monday, when, according to a senior JDU leader, a resolution will be passed to "authorise" Kumar to meet the governor with the proposal to dissolve the outgoing assembly. As per the sources, the swearing-in ceremony of the next government in Bihar will take place in Patna on November 20 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend it. Apart from him, several top leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), including union ministers and chief ministers of the coalition-ruled states, will be present at the oath-taking ceremony. Meanwhile, the rift within Lalu Prasad Yadav's family seems to be widening days after a massive setback for RJD in the Bihar assembly election.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates.

 

Live updates :Bihar Govt formation

  • 7:58 AM (IST)Nov 17, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Now it's time to get to work: Maithili Thakur

    BJP's newly elected MLA from Alinagar constituency, folk singer Maithili Thakur said, "It feels nice. My work starts now. We fought the election and now it's time to get to work... We are deciding on how to go about our work. We have to stand to up to people's expectations and work on delivering all the promises we have made. I have to work a lot in my constituency. There are a lot of challenges too... I have become part of the organisation and I will learn a lot about politics along the way..."

  • 7:52 AM (IST)Nov 17, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    We did not expect this would happen: Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi

    On NDA's landslide victory in the Bihar elections, Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi said, "We did not expect this would happen. Don't know what happened at a local level. The party will have to study this. We should start planning from now what to do differently in the next elections after five years..."

  • 7:44 AM (IST)Nov 17, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Jitan Ram Manjhi confirms face of CM post

    Union Minister and HAM(S) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi met Union Minister and BJP Bihar election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi on Sunday, asserting that Nitish Kumar will be the face for the Chief Minister's post. Manjhi told news agency ANI that his discussion with Pradhan would not involve any ministerial positions, "We will not discuss any ministerial position. I need to discuss certain issues with him. One thing is clear: Nitish Kumar will be the face for the Chief Minister's post."

  • 7:36 AM (IST)Nov 17, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Will be clear in next two to four days: Upendra Kushwaha on govt formation in Bihar

    Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha met with Union Minister and BJP Bihar election incharge Dharmendra Pradhan in the national capital on Sunday. He stated that all the details regarding the new government formation in Bihar would be clear in the next few days. Speaking to reporters in Patna before arriving in Delhi, he said, "The formality to form the new government will be done, and it will be clear in the next two to four days. I have conducted a meeting with our MLAs. Similarly, other parties will also conduct their own meeting. Then, based on that, further proceedings will be conducted. Nitish Kumar will remain the Chief Minister face".

     

  • 7:18 AM (IST)Nov 17, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Robert Vadra demands re-election in Bihar

    Businessman Robert Vadra said, "...My religious tour is across the nation, but it always starts from here. The nation wants change. The youth do not like the government's wrongdoing. We will fight for democracy. I am here, and I will pray for my family. You will see there will be a change. The people of Bihar are not happy. Everything happened because of the EC. The EC assisted. No one agrees with the results. Rahul Ji is meeting everyone, and the youth will join him. There will be a movement to save the democracy. These elections were not proper. There should be a re-election. The results will flip. I am going to Ujjain from here..." 

  • 7:17 AM (IST)Nov 17, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    EC is helping the BJP: Robert Vadra on Bihar election results

    On the Bihar election results, Businessman Robert Vadra said, "The government that has just been formed must fulfil the promises it has made... Rahul will be among the people there tomorrow. Many young people are joining him, and it will be a movement in its own way. He made it clear that the EC is helping the BJP... People are not happy with the results. But Rahul and Priyanka will continue to work hard, and we have to save democracy across the country; that is the most important thing... This fight will continue, and everyone feels that it is harmful for the country. There will be no progress without fair elections. This is what everyone thinks..."  

     

  • 7:15 AM (IST)Nov 17, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughters reaches Misa Bharti's residence in Delhi

    Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughters Ragini Yadav, Chanda Yadav, and Raj Lakshmi Yadav, along with their families, reached RJD leader Misa Bharti's residence late last night.

  • 7:14 AM (IST)Nov 17, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Nitish Kumar likely to resign today

    Union Minister and HAM(S) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi said on Sunday that the swearing-in ceremony of the new Bihar Chief Minister will be held at Gandhi Maidan, but the date will be finalised once Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirms it. "On Monday, the Chief Minister will hold the final cabinet meeting, give his vote of thanks, and submit his resignation to the Governor," he said.

  • 7:14 AM (IST)Nov 17, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Bihar cabinet meeting today

    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will chair the last  meeting of the outgoing cabinet. According to a notification of the cabinet secretariat department, the council of ministers will meet on Monday, when, according to a senior JD(U) leader, a resolution will be passed to "authorise" Kumar to meet the governor with the proposal to dissolve the outgoing assembly. The NDA won a brute majority, bagging more than 200 seats of the 243-strong assembly, with BJP winning the maximum of 89 seats, followed by the JD(U)'s tally of 85, while Union minister Chirag Paswan’s LJP(RV) bagged 19, and another nine were won by smaller partners HAM and RLM.

     

Top News

