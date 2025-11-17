Rashtriya Janata Dal(RJD) leader and newly elected MLA from Raghopur, Tejashwi Yadav, has been elected as the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.
Tejashwi Yadav elected as LoP in Bihar Assembly after Mahagathbandhan rout
Tejashwi Yadav elected as LoP in Bihar Assembly after Mahagathbandhan rout
Published: , Updated:
Patna:
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 – Watch the fastest coverage, only on India TV.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
'Brazen and murderous intent of extremist figures': Sheikh Hasina's first reaction on death sentence
-
Tejashwi Yadav elected as LoP in Bihar Assembly after Mahagathbandhan rout
-
Supreme Court refuses to impose construction ban in Delhi over worsening AQI
-
Trouble while chasing in Tests: India's old demons come back to haunt at Eden Gardens
Advertisement
Advertisement