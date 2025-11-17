Advertisement
Tejashwi Yadav elected as LoP in Bihar Assembly after Mahagathbandhan rout

Tejashwi Yadav
Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Patna:

Rashtriya Janata Dal(RJD) leader and newly elected MLA from Raghopur, Tejashwi Yadav, has been elected as the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

