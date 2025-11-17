Lalu Yadav 'pari-war': A look at the RJD chief's extensive family tree Lalu Yadav 'pari-war': Amid the escalating family feud within the Lalu Prasad Yadav household following the RJD's defeat in the Bihar Election 2025, public attention has once again shifted to the influential political family and its key members. Here's a look at the RJD chief's extensive family tree

Amid the escalating family feud within the former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's household following the RJD's defeat in the Bihar Election 2025, public attention has once again turned to the influential political dynasty and its key members. The latest dispute erupted after Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya announced her decision to quit politics and severed ties with the family. Here's a detailed look at the members of Lalu Prasad Yadav's family, including his seven daughters and two sons.

Married in 1973, the couple raised nine children, seven daughters and two sons, each of whom has carved out a distinct identity within and beyond the political arena.

Lalu Yadav's family tree

Leading the Yadav siblings is Misa Bharti, the eldest daughter of Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi. A qualified MBBS doctor, she stepped into public life early and went on to become an MP from Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency. She married Shailesh Kumar, a software engineer who runs his own company, in 1999. They have two daughters and a son. Next is Rohini Acharya, also a doctor. She won national admiration after donating a kidney to her father, calling it "just a small chunk of flesh." In 2002, she married Samaresh Singh, a computer engineer from Aurangabad. Rohini lives in Singapore with her husband and three children (one daughter and two sons). Lalu's third daughter, Chanda Yadav, married to pilot Vikram Singh in 2006. Chanda, who holds a law degree, stays away from public or political attention but remains active on social media in support of her family. Ragini Yadav, fourth daughter of the Yadav family, is an engineering graduate. She is married to Rahul Yadav, a Samajwadi Party leader from Sarfabad in Noida. Hema Yadav, studied engineering at the Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra. She is married to Vineet Yadav, a member of a political family in Delhi. The son-in-law is also active in politics. Hema is currently busy taking care of her family. Anushka "Dhannu" Rao, who has studied interior design and possibly law. She is married to Chiranjeev Rao, son of Ajay Yadav, a former minister in the Haryana government. Chiranjiv Rao is an MLA from Rewari, Haryana. Lalu and Rabri's youngest daughter, Raj Laxmi Yadav, is married to Tej Pratap Yadav, grandson of the late Mulayam Singh Yadav. He is a Samajwadi Party politician. Raj Laxmi received an MBBS degree, although she does not practice medicine. Tej Pratap Yadav, Lalu Yadav's eldest son, remains active in politics but has been expelled from the party and family. He is currently in the news for his relationship with his girlfriend, Anushka Yadav. The youngest sibling, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, has emerged as Lalu's political successor. He is a prominent figure in Bihar politics.

