Mukesh Sahani breaks silence on rift in Lalu Yadav's family: 'The blame is often put on one person if...' A major dispute has erupted within the family of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav following the party's Bihar election loss. Rohini Acharya has accused Tejashwi Yadav of serious misconduct and announced her decision to withdraw from politics.

Patna:

A major rift has erupted within Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's family following the party's heavy defeat in the recently-concluded Bihar Assembly elections. His daughter Rohini Acharya has accused her brother and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav of serious misconduct. She also announced her decision to quit politics and cut ties with the family. So far, Tejashwi Yadav has not issued any statement on the matter.

Mukesh Sahani reacts to the controversy

However, reacting to Lalu's family dispute, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani said that internal tensions often surface after electoral setbacks. He remarked that blaming a single individual is not the correct approach. Sahani added that leaders should introspect and move forward by learning from their mistakes.

"This is their family matter... It often happens that if there is a defeat, the blame is put on one person... I think this is not right... We should learn from our mistakes and move forward...," he told the media.

Chirag Paswan appeals for calm and unity

Meanwhile, Union Minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan refrained from criticising the Yadav family but expressed empathy for their situation. He said he considers Lalu Prasad Yadav's family his own despite political differences and prayed that the dispute is resolved soon. Paswan stated that unity within a family helps individuals face external challenges more strongly.

He added that he does not believe a daughter’s real home becomes her marital home after marriage and called such thinking outdated. He said Rohini’s emotional statements reflect her pain and hoped the situation improves soon.

"Political differences are one thing, but she is also my family... When there is tension in any family, I can understand how unsettling it can be... I do not believe that after marriage, the in-laws' home is the only home for a daughter... I do not support this orthodox thinking... Yesterday when she said all this, I could understand that pain and I pray that all this gets resolved soon...," Paswan told reporters. His remarks came a day after Rohini Acharya announced she was "quitting politics" and "disowning" her family.

What are Rohini Acharya's allegations?

Rohini Acharya sparked a firestorm with her explosive social media posts explaining the pain of being ostracised, of being made to feel worthless, the burden she carries. In an emotional post on X, Rohini claimed that she was "humiliated," "abused," and even faced the threat of being hit with a slipper. Rohini, a devoted daughter, sister, wife, and mother, stood up for her rights and dignity. Her family and community expected her to compromise, but she refused to betray her values. The backlash was brutal - verbal abuse, physical threats, and ultimately, expulsion from her parental home.

"Yesterday, a daughter, a sister, a married woman, a mother was humiliated, abuses. were hurled, shoes were raised to kill her... I didn't compromise on my self-respect, didn't give up on truth... just because of this, I had to face insults. Yesterday, a daughter left her crying parents and siblings due to helplessness... she was forced to leave her parental home... she was made an orphan... I pray that none of you ever have to walk my path, and no house should have a daughter-sister like Rohini," she wrote. After announcing her decision to "quit politics", Acharya claimed that Tejashwi Yadav and his close aide, RJD MP Sanjay Yadav, have "thrown" her out of the family.

Tejashwi's sister alleged that she was "disgraced, abused, and even hit" when she questioned Sanjay Yadav about the party's defeat. "I have no family. You can go and ask this to Sanjay Yadav, Rameez and Tejashwi Yadav. They are the ones who threw me out of the family," Rohini Acharya told reporters in her first reaction after being asked about her 'shocking' announcement earlier in the day. The RJD performed poorly in the Bihar assembly polls, securing just 25 seats despite contesting on more than 140 seats in the 243-member state assembly.

ALSO READ: Lalu Prasad Yadav's three more daughters leave Patna residence as family feud intensifies