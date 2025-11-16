As rift widens in Lalu Yadav's family, Chirag Paswan extends support to Rohini Acharya Chirag Paswan urged the Lalu Prasad Yadav family to settle the dispute at the earliest. Paswan said "no daughter should feel that her parental home stops belonging to her after marriage."

Patna:

LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday voiced support for Rohini Acharya’s emotional outburst over her rights as a daughter, saying he understood the pain reflected in her statements. Without directly commenting on her allegations, Paswan urged the Lalu Prasad Yadav family to settle the dispute at the earliest. Paswan said no daughter should feel that her parental home stops belonging to her after marriage. “I do not agree with the mindset that a married woman’s only home is her in-laws’ place. I could feel the emotion in Rohini’s words. I hope this matter ends soon,” he said.

He added that despite political disagreements, he had always considered Lalu Yadav’s children as family. “We might have had political differences, but I have always considered Lalu ji’s family my own. Be it Tejashwi, Tej, Misa or Rohini, I have considered them my siblings,” he said, adding that unity within a family empowers individuals in public life. “I pray that this family dispute is resolved at the earliest,” he said.

His remarks came a day after Rohini announced her exit from politics and accused some relatives of insulting and threatening her, triggering a fresh political storm after the RJD’s heavy poll defeat. In a post on X, she wrote that she was verbally abused, humiliated and even threatened with footwear, forcing her to leave her parental home in distress. Speaking before leaving for Mumbai, she stood by every word and blamed Tejashwi Yadav, Sanjay Yadav, Rachel and Rameez for her mistreatment, while saying her parents and sisters supported her.

The Lalu Yadav family feud

The controversy has widened, with several responses from political circles. JDU leader Ashok Chaudhary called it a “sad family matter” and warned against politicising it. UP minister Danish Azad Ansari used the incident to attack the Opposition, saying Bihar voters rejected “dynasty politics”. Rohini’s uncle, Sadhu Yadav, demanded an inquiry and said she had every right to question “outsiders” staying in the house.

Inside the Yadav family, the rift has deepened further. Lalu Prasad’s daughters Rajlakshmi, Ragini and Chanda have reportedly left the Patna residence for Delhi with their children, leaving only Lalu, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti at 10 Circular Road. Family sources say tensions escalated after the RJD’s election loss. A major argument broke out on November 15 when Rohini blamed members of Tejashwi Yadav’s core team for the party’s poor performance. The confrontation grew so heated that footwear was allegedly raised before Misa intervened.

In his first public reaction, Tej Pratap Yadav posted an emotional message saying Rohini’s humiliation was “intolerable”. Addressing his father, he wrote, “Give me one signal, and the people of Bihar will bury these Jaichands. This is a fight for a daughter’s honour and Bihar’s self-respect.”