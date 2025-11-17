BJP leader confirm Nitish Kumar to continue as Bihar chief minister; swearing-in likely on November 20 BJP leaders confirmed that Nitish Kumar will continue as Chief Minister, with the Deputy CM post to be decided by party leadership. The NDA government’s swearing-in ceremony is expected on November 20, 2025, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

Patna:

Following the Bihar Assembly election results, preparations for the formation of the new government are underway. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chaired the final cabinet meeting of the outgoing NDA government on Monday and subsequently met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

During the meeting, the Cabinet unanimously passed a resolution authorising the Chief Minister to recommend the dissolution of the Assembly, after which he is expected to submit his resignation to the Governor, formalising the transition to a new government following the NDA’s decisive mandate in the polls.

"The CM met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan soon after the meeting to apprise him about the decision of the cabinet. On November 19, Kumar will submit his resignation to the Governor as head of the outgoing government," one of the sources said.

Allies meet Nitish Kumar

After the election results, leaders of the coalition parties met with Nitish Kumar in Patna to discuss the formation of the new government. There had been speculation that a new face could occupy the Chief Minister’s post, but BJP leaders have now confirmed that Nitish Kumar will continue as CM.

BJP leaders confirm Nitish as CM

Former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Tarakishore Prasad addressed the media regarding the new government. He said that on Tuesday, the BJP legislature party meeting will be held, followed by the NDA legislature party meeting, where Nitish Kumar will be elected as the leader.

Tarakishore Prasad clarified that Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Minister, adding that there is no dispute regarding the Deputy CM post and that the party leadership will take all decisions. He also said that the swearing-in ceremony will be grand.

Swearing-in ceremony preparations

Sources indicate that the new government could be sworn in on November 20, 2025, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. In view of the preparations, the venue has been closed for the general public.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of other NDA-ruled states are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

The announcement confirms the continuation of Nitish Kumar’s leadership in Bihar and signals the beginning of a new term for the NDA government in the state.