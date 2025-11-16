Who is Rameez Nemat and what does Rohini Acharya allege against him? Rameez Nemat, from Balrampur (UP), is a longtime confidant of Tejashwi Yadav. He plays a key role in RJD's campaign management, social media, and coordination. However, his reputation is tarnished by serious criminal allegations.

Patna:

After the Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) crushing defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya has announced that she is quitting politics and severing ties with her family. In a social media post, Rohini alleged that she was "abused, humiliated, and even assaulted" by her brother Tejashwi Yadav and his close aides, RJD MP Sanjay Yadav and Rameez Nemat, after questioning the party's poor performance.

Rohini claimed, "I have no family left. You can ask Sanjay, Rameez, and Tejashwi. They threw me out of the house, disgraced me, abused me, and even hit me." She added that her decision to step back from politics was compelled by these circumstances, though she took “all the blame” for the party’s electoral collapse.

Who is Rameez Nemat?

Rameez Nemat, a key aide of Tejashwi Yadav, hails from Bhānghākala village in Tulsipur, Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh. He comes from a politically connected family; his father, N.U. Khan was a professor at Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi. Rameez is the son-in-law of former Balrampur MP Rizwan Zaheer, married to Zaiba Rizwan, who has contested elections in 2017 and 2022 unsuccessfully.

Rameez has been a close associate of Tejashwi since their cricketing days and handles critical party responsibilities, including back-end coordination, campaign management, and social media monitoring for RJD. He is considered part of Tejashwi’s inner circle alongside Sanjay Yadav.

Controversies Surrounding Rameez Nemat

Rameez Nemat's profile is marred by serious criminal allegations. He is accused of the 2021 murder of Tulsipur Nagar Panchayat chairman Firoz Ahmed Pappu and the 2023 killing of contractor Mohammad Shakeel Ahmed in Kaushambi. He and other associates are on bail in several cases. In 2023, the Uttar Pradesh administration also seized properties worth Rs 4.75 crore linked to him. Local relatives of victims have publicly criticised Tejashwi Yadav for sheltering Rameez, calling him a criminal protected by political influence.

Political Fallout in RJD

Rohini’s exit comes amidst a wider family and party crisis. Earlier, her brother Tej Pratap Yadav had been expelled from the family and RJD, later forming his own party, which suffered a heavy defeat. RJD’s performance in the 2025 Bihar elections was dismal, winning only 25 seats out of 140 contested, while NDA partners swept the state.

BJP leaders reacted, calling it an internal family matter but warning that such internal disputes reflect poorly on RJD. Rohini, once admired for donating a kidney to her father, now symbolises the growing internal rifts and leadership crisis within the party.

Rohini's emotional message

In her social media post, Rohini said, “They took away my home, my rights, my dignity—and made me an orphan. No household should ever have a daughter or sister like Rohini.” Her statement highlights the personal and political tensions in one of Bihar’s most prominent political families.