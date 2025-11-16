Bihar Govt Formation: Swearing in ceremony to be held on November 20; PM Modi to attend, say sources Bihar Government Formation: Earlier, sources had informed India TV that the NDA has chalked out a formula for the government formation under which every alliance member would be allocated one ministerial berth for every six MLAs in the new cabinet.

The swearing in ceremony of the next government in Bihar will take place in Patna on November 20, said sources on Sunday, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely attend it. Apart from him, several top leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), including union ministers and chief ministers of coalition ruled states, will be present at the oath-taking ceremony.

The development comes after top leaders of the NDA, including Janata Dal United (JDU) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and discussed about the government formation in Bihar.

Earlier, sources had informed India TV that the NDA has chalked out a formula for the government formation under which every alliance member would be allocated one ministerial berth for every six MLAs in the new cabinet.

According to this, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get 15 or 16 ministerial berths and the JDU 14. Union Minister Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will get three ministerial berths. Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) may get one berth each.

Though there has been no announcement regarding the next chief minister, nearly all of the alliance's leaders - including Paswan and Manjhi - have backed Nitish Kumar to remain at the top position. "It is for the legislators to decide who should be the next CM or the deputy CM. I personally feel that Nitish Kumar should continue to head the government," said Paswan, LJP-RV chief and the Hajipur MP, on Saturday at a press conference in Patna.

The NDA has swept the two-phase Bihar elections, winning 202 seats. The BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 89 seats. The JDU also improved its performance from the 2020 polls and won 85 seats. The LJP-RV, the HAM(S) and the RLM won 19, five and four seats, respectively.