Bihar election result 2025: BJP's best show ever; leading in 96 seats Bihar election result 2025: BJP's last best performance in Bihar assembly election was in 2010 when it clinched 91 assembly seats. In the last assembly election in 2020, BJP bagged 74 seats with 19.46 percentage

Patna:

The BJP is set to emerge as the single-largest party in Bihar and is currently leading on 95 assembly constituencies. The saffron party's vote share is also hovering around 21.18 per cent by the time this copy was filed. If the trends continue, then this would be the first time when the BJP will emerge as the single-largest party in the state. BJP's last best performance in Bihar assembly election was in 2010 when it clinched 91 assembly seats. In the last assembly election in 2020, BJP bagged 74 seats with 19.46 percentage.

Ever since it formed an alliance with the JDU, the BJP has always been the junior brother in Bihar, contesting on lesser number of seats in assembly polls. Even during the 2020 Bihar polls, the BJP had contested on 110 seats, while the JDU had fielded candidates on 115 seats. However, this time, the two parties contested on 101 seats each.

With this, the saffron party has matched its best tally of 91 during the 2010 Bihar polls. The BJP had contested on 102 seats back then. Meanwhile, in 2015, BJP had won just 53 seats, but in these elections, the JDU had contested as part of the Mahagathbandhan. In the 2020 Bihar assembly polls, the saffron party had won 74 seats after contesting on 110.

The RJD, which has been priding itself on being the "single largest party" despite being in the opposition, seems to be putting up a dismal show, with a lead in fewer than 30 seats. The Congress, which had contested 61 seats, has lived up to its reputation of being dead wood in Bihar, with a lead in less than five seats.