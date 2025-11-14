How is Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) performing in the elections? Bihar Election Results 2025: The ruling NDA was leading in 190 seats in early trends as counting was underway for the Bihar assembly polls on Friday morning, according to the Election Commission. The opposition INDIA bloc was way behind, leading in 45 of the 243 seats in the assembly.

Patna:

In a major boost for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is putting up an impressive performance in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Out of the 28 seats contested by the party, it is leading on 22, making it one of the strongest contributors to the NDA tally so far. The vote share of Chirag Paswan's party was 5.73 per cent.

The ruling NDA was leading in 190 seats in the latest trends as counting was underway for the Bihar assembly polls on Friday morning, according to the Election Commission. The opposition INDIA bloc was way behind, leading in 45 of the 243 seats in the assembly. The Janata Dal (United), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is emerging as the single largest party with leads on 82 seats, while its key ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is ahead on 81 seats. Other NDA partners, including the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), are leading on 1 and 4 seats, respectively.

The counting of votes is underway for 243 assembly seats in Bihar, amid tight security arrangements. The counting of votes polled in the two-phase elections commenced at 8 am across 46 centres in 38 districts. Bihar had registered a historic voter turnout of 67.13 per cent in the elections to the 243-member assembly in two phases on November 6 and November 11. A total of 7.45 crore voters were eligible to decide the electoral fate of 2,616 candidates.