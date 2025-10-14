Arvind Kejriwal's AAP releases second list of 48 candidates for Bihar Assembly elections Bihar elections: Bihar Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Patna:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released the second list of 48 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The party is contesting all 243 seats in the state, marking a significant push to expand its presence in Bihar's political landscape. So far, AAP has announced candidates for 59 assembly constituencies.

Here's the full list of candidates

Earlier, the party had released its first list of 11 candidates. The party fielded Meera Singh in Begusarai, Bhanu Bhartiya in the Kasba seat in Purnia district, Arun Kumar Rajak in Phulwari seat in Patna, Pankaj Kumar in Bankipur in Patna, Ashok Kumar Singh in Govindganj in Motihari, and Retd Capt Dharmraj Singh in the Buxar seat.

Bihar Assembly elections 2025

Election for the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar will be held in two phases-- November 6 and November 11, with counting set for November 14.

Currently, the NDA holds 131 seats- comprising BJP (80), JD(U) (45), Hindustan Awami Morcha (4), and two Independents. The opposition Mahagathbandhan controls 111 seats- RJD (77), Congress (19), CPI(ML) (11), CPI(M) (2), and CPI (2).

In the 2020 Assembly elections, RJD emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats, followed closely by the BJP with 74, both maintaining strong voter bases. The entry of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj adds a fresh dimension to Bihar’s political field, fueling anticipation of a tightly fought race where smaller parties and new players could significantly influence government formation.

