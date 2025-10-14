Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM announces all its six candidates for Bihar elections | Check full list Bihar elections: Bihar Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Patna:

Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's party, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), on Tuesday announced its six candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections amid a continuing deadlock over seat-sharing within the ruling alliance. As per the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seat-sharing arrangement, HAM was allotted six constituencies. The party has now finalised its candidates for all the seats it will contest.

Check the full list here

Imamganj: Deepa Kumari

Tekari: Anil Kumar

Barachatti: Jyoti Devi

Atri: Romit Kumar

Sikandra: Prafull Kumar Singh

Kutumba: Lalan Ram

BJP releases first list of 71 candidates

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its first list of 71 candidates for the crucial Bihar Assembly elections. The list includes both Deputy Chief Ministers, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Other prominent candidates are former Deputy Chief Ministers Renu Devi (Bettiah) and Tarkishore Prasad (Katihar), Mangal Pandey (Siwan), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu (Chhatapur), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikti), Sanjay Saraogi (Darbhanga), Rana Randhir Singh (Madhuban), Sunil Kumar Pintu (Sitamarhi), Ram Narayan Mandal (Banka), Krishna Kumar Rishi (Banmankhi), Nitin Nabin (Bankipur), Dr Prem Kumar (Gaya Town) and Siddharth Saurav (Bikram). Ram Kripal Yadav, a former Union Minister who lost the Lok Sabha election from the Patliputra constituency in 2024, has been fielded by the party from Danapur.

Apart from Renu Devi, the BJP has announced the names of 8 other women candidates, including Shreyasi Singh (Jamui), Aruna Devi (Warsaliganj), Rama Nishad (Aurai), Nisha Singh (Pranpur), Kavita Devi (Korha), Sweety Singh (Kishanganj), Devanti Yadav (Narpatganj) and Gayatri Devi (Parihar).

Bihar Assembly elections 2025

Election for the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar will be held in two phases-- November 6 and November 11, with counting set for November 14.

Currently, the NDA holds 131 seats- comprising BJP (80), JD(U) (45), Hindustan Awami Morcha (4), and two Independents. The opposition Mahagathbandhan controls 111 seats- RJD (77), Congress (19), CPI(ML) (11), CPI(M) (2), and CPI (2).

In the 2020 Assembly elections, RJD emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats, followed closely by the BJP with 74, both maintaining strong voter bases. The entry of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj adds a fresh dimension to Bihar’s political field, fueling anticipation of a tightly fought race where smaller parties and new players could significantly influence government formation.

