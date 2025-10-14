Manjhi backs JDU amid rift over seat-sharing, threatens to field candidates against Chirag Paswan's party The seat-sharing arrangement within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar has triggered internal discord, with the Janata Dal (United) expressing strong displeasure over the allocation of several of its stronghold seats to alliance partners.

Patna:

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Tuesday expressed support for the Janata Dal (United) amid tensions over seat-sharing within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), while warning that his party may contest against Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) from two assembly constituencies.

Manjhi declared that his party would contest from Bodh Gaya and Makhdumpur, both seats currently claimed by Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas).

"Their anger is justified. I agree with their anger. When the decision has been made, why is someone else fielding their candidate in seats allocated to JD(U)? Agreeing with them, I too will field my candidates in Bodhgaya and Makhdumpur...Agreeing with the step taken by Nitish Kumar, I am fielding my candidates in two seats. List is ready...NDA will win with a majority," said Manjhi.

JDU cries foul over NDA seat sharing

The statement comes amid seat-sharing arrangement within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar has led to growing tensions, with the Janata Dal United expressing dissatisfaction over losing several of its stronghold constituencies to its alliance partners.

A major flashpoint is the Sonbarsa seat in the Saharsa district. Currently held by JDU leader and state minister Ratnesh Sada, the seat has reportedly been handed over to the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). JDU had already announced Sada as its candidate from Sonbarsa, and the decision to allocate it to LJP(RV) has not gone down well with the party.

Another area of dispute is the Rajgir constituency. Although this seat is also under JDU’s control, LJP(R) has staked a claim to contest from here. The matter remains unresolved, adding to the internal strain within the alliance.

Tensions have further escalated after the Tarapur seat was allotted to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary is expected to contest from Tarapur—a move that has reportedly irked JDU leaders.

NDA seat-sharing formula

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday announced its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming elections to the 243-member Bihar Assembly. As per the arrangement, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will each contest 101 seats, while the remaining constituencies have been allocated to the alliance’s smaller partners. Union Minister Chirag Paswan, who leads the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest 29 seats this time. Meanwhile, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), headed by Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, led by Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha, have each been allotted six seats.

Also Read: Maithili Thakur, 25-year-old folk singer, joins BJP ahead of Bihar Assembly elections

Also Read: Bihar elections: BJP releases first list, drops 9 sitting MLAs including Nand Kishore Yadav