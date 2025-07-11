Tesla all set to begin India operations with inauguration of first experience centre in Mumbai this month The company has reportedly started sending out invitations for the inauguration event of its first showroom in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.

Electric vehicle (EV) automaker, Tesla, is all set to enter the Indian market. Recent reports indicate that the company will open its first showroom in Mumbai this month. The company, which has been trying to enter the country for the last few years, has faced numerous delays due import taxes and regulatory hurdles. Finally, Tesla is set to inaugurate its first Experience Centre at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Invitations for inauguration event

As per a report by Gadgets360, invitations for the launch event have already been sent out to various media outlets. The inauguration of the first Tesla experience Centre at the Bandra Kurla Complex is scheduled for July 15. Prior to this, the company has imported EVs, chargers, and other accessories valued at around $1 million (approximately Rs 8.57 crore) from China and the US to cater to the Indian market. These imports also include several Tesla Superchargers.

Tesla is reportedly planning to offer six Model Y variants in India. These models have a shipment value of $32,500 (roughly Rs 28 lakh), while the long-range version is priced at $46,000 (around Rs 39 lakh). Earlier reports suggested that Tesla hopes to launch its first car in India with a target price of under $25,000 (roughly Rs 22 lakh). Currently, the Model 3 stands as Tesla's most affordable model in global markets, starting at $40,000 (approximately Rs 35 lakh). However, it remains to be seen how recent changes in import duties might impact Tesla EV pricing.

Following the Mumbai opening, Tesla plans to establish its second Experience Centre in Delhi's Aerocity complex. Meanwhile, sales are anticipated to kick off in the third quarter of 2025, starting with Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the government has introduced new rules aimed at boosting the production of electric cars in India. These guidelines allow companies to bring in up to 8,000 electric cars each year with a lowered import tax of 15 per cent. This is a significant drop from the current tax rates, which range between 70 per cent and 100 per cent. This initiative is expected to encourage more electric vehicles on the roads.

