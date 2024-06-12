Tata makes big announcement about Sierra EV, here's when the SUV will arrive

Follow us on Image Source : TATA Tata Sierra EV

Tata Motors gearing up to launch a new EV in FY2026 in India. The upcoming Sierra EV will be launched along with the first model from the automaker Avinya range. The company revealed this information in its investor day presentation.

The Sierra EV was initially showcased as a concept at Auto Expo 2020. Tata revealed that it was based on Altroz’s ALFA platform. A more advanced concept was later unveiled at Auto Expo 2023, featuring a 5-door body as opposed to the unique four-door design of the 2020 concept, making it appear closer to production-ready.

Tata has now confirmed that the Sierra EV will be launched before March 2026. It is expected to utilise the brand’s Acti.EV architecture, similar to the Punch EV and the upcoming Harrier EV. The vehicle is likely to be built on Tata’s Gen2 EV platform.

The Sierra EV will draw heavily from the original Sierra design from the 90s, featuring distinctive elements such as the curved-over rear-side windows, squarish wheel arches, and a high-set bonnet. These design cues are expected to be retained in the production model.

Additionally, Tata has confirmed the launch of the first Avinya EV in FY2026 before the end of the financial year. Vivek Srivatsa, chief commercial officer at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, recently revealed that the Avinya will not be a single vehicle, but rather a premium all-electric brand that will offer a wide range of cars and SUVs. The Avinya lineup will be built on JLR's modular EMA platform, and efforts will be made to localise production in order to reduce costs.

Tata Motors will produce the Avinya range of cars at their new plant in Tamil Nadu after investing Rs 9,000 crore. Sources suggest that the plant will possibly be located in Ranipet. Additionally, it is expected that Tata will use the plant to manufacture Jaguar Land Rover EVs.

