Over 200 academicians slam Priyanka Gandhi over 'gau mutra expert' jab on IIT Madras Director

New Delhi:

More than 200 academicians, including vice-chancellors and former vice-chancellors, have written an open letter to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, expressing disappointment over her "gau mutra expert" remark directed at IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti.

The signatories said the comment was not just about one individual but also about the way academic debate should be conducted. According to the letter, disagreements with a scholar's views should be addressed through reasoned discussion rather than personal labels.

Academicians object to Priyanka Gandhi's remark on IIT Madras Director

The open letter, signed by 215 academicians, said they were disappointed by Priyanka Gandhi's reported remark describing Professor V Kamakoti as a "gau mutra expert".

"We write to express our disappointment over your reported remark describing IIT Madras Director Professor V Kamakoti as a 'gaumutra expert'. Whether intended as sarcasm or political rhetoric, such a characterisation raises concerns that go far beyond one individual. Professor Kamakoti is the head of one of India's foremost scientific and technological institutions," the letter said.

The signatories argued that every academic has the right to present hypotheses, discuss traditional knowledge and take part in scientific conversations.

"Like every academic, he is entitled to present hypotheses, discuss traditional knowledge and participate in scientific conversations."

The letter further stated, "To dismiss a scholar through a label rather than engage with the substance of his views risks undermining the very scientific temper that our Constitution calls upon every citizen to develop."

It added, "Scientific temper is not merely scepticism towards unconventional ideas; it is equally the willingness to examine claims objectively before accepting or rejecting them."

What Priyanka Gandhi said in Parliament

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Priyanka Gandhi criticised the Centre over the implementation of education reforms and the composition of the committee set up after the NEET paper leak controversy.

"He needs (the prime minister) to understand that merely setting up new committees will not work. Not a single recommendation of the Radhakrishnan Committee has been implemented to date. Meanwhile, the new committee includes a former IB chief, an IT company owner, and even a 'gau mutra' expert."

Professor V Kamakoti, a Padma awardee, is a member of the six-member task force on examination reforms constituted by the Centre following the NEET paper leak row.

(With inputs from PTI)

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