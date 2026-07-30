Virat Kohli calls Ajinkya Rahane 'favourite Test batting partner' after latter's international retirement

New Delhi:

Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane announced his retirement from international cricket on July 30. The 38-year-old made the announcement through a social media post, saying the time was right to “move on” from representing the country. He featured in 85 Test matches, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is for India. He scored 5,077 runs in red-ball cricket, including 12 centuries, 2,962 ODI runs and 375 runs in the shortest format of the game. His last international appearance came during the Test series against the West Indies in July 2023.

After his retirement, several former and current cricketers lauded Rahane for his achievements with the national team. He captained the red-ball unit in six matches, which included a historic series win against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the 2020-21 season.

Star India batter Virat Kohli also congratulated Rahane on his illustrious career through an Instagram post. Kohli praised his former teammate's contribution and described Rahane as his favourite batting partner in Test cricket.

“Jinks, congratulations on a great career, buddy. You’ve done wonders for Indian cricket, and you can be very proud of your journey. The safest pair of hands in the slips and my favourite Test batting partner. Wishing you well always. God bless,” Kohli posted on his Instagram story.

Rahane remains available for domestic cricket

After a series of poor performances, Rahane was dropped from the Test team and wasn’t reconsidered again since 2023. He proved his readiness on multiple occasions, but the selectors had moved on from him. He waited for a call for over three years and eventually announced his retirement.

The veteran, however, remains in contention to play in domestic cricket. He regularly turns up for Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and also rediscovered his attacking gameplay. It resulted in Kolkata Knight Riders picking him in the IPL 2025 mega auctions and the three-time champions also announced him as their new captain.

Now, under Rahane, KKR haven’t progressed to the playoffs in the 2025 and 2026 seasons. With that, there’s a possibility that the team management will remove him as captain ahead of the next edition.

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