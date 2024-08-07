Tata Curvv fully unveiled ahead of its launch on September 2: Check features, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : TATA Tata Curvv

Tata Cruvv: Tata Motor has unveiled its much anticipated Cruvv SUV in India. The coupe-SUV will be offered with three engine options, each with manual and automatic gearbox choices. The carmaker will announce prices on September 2. The SUV was unveiled alongside the Curvv EV, which is the fifth electric vehicle from the automaker and starts at Rs 17.49 lakh. Here are all the details you need to know about Tata Cruvv.

Tata Curvv design and features

In terms of its exterior, the Curvv shares some similarities with the Nexon, but also possesses distinct features. Its elongated body and sharply sloping coupe-like roofline set it apart. The squarish or 'squircle' wheel arches add to its unique look. At the back, the rooftop-mounted spoiler, designed as a single-piece unit that dips in the center, gives a nod to the concept design. Additionally, the tail-light unit spans across the rear above the Tata logo.

Tata offers the Curvv in six variants: Smart, Pure+, Creative, Creative+ S, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ A. The Curvv's interior is reminiscent of the Nexon and Nexon EV, with a dual-tone burgundy and black theme as the major change. The dashboard design, center console, and four-spoke steering wheel are also similar to those found in the Harrier/Safari.

In terms of features, the Tata Curvv comes with a number of impressive offerings. It includes a segment-first powered tailgate with gesture control, 18-inch alloy wheels, flush door handles, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, reclining rear seats, and ventilated front seats. Safety features such as six airbags, Level 2 ADAS, ESC, disc brakes on all four wheels, TPMS, a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and more are also incorporated into the Curvv.

Tata Curvv engine options

The Curvv offers three engine options, including a 120hp, 170Nm, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, a 118hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a new 1.2-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol engine producing 125hp and 225Nm of torque. All three engines are available with a 6-speed manual transmission and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic option. Additionally, the Curvv is based on Tata's new ATLAS platform, allowing for various body styles and both petrol and diesel powertrains with manual and automatic transmission choices.

